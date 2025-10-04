New Zealand pop singer Lorde has joined the growing boycott targeting Israel’s cultural platforms, pulling her music catalog from Apple Music in Israel, according to Haaretz.

As of Friday, her songs remain accessible on Spotify, though sources suggest that may change within hours.

The move follows Lorde’s performance in New York, where she lit the stage with Palestinian flag colors and shouted “Free f***ing Palestine” to the crowd.

Lorde is the most high-profile artist to join the so-called “No Music For Genocide” campaign, which calls on musicians and media platforms to block access to Israeli audiences. Other recent participants include Canadian musician Caribou and London-based radio station NTS, which has geo-blocked its website in Israel.

Last month, most of Icelandic singer Björk’s catalog was removed from Spotify and Apple Music in Israel.

Lorde previously canceled a planned performance in Tel Aviv in 2017 after pressure from the BDS movement in her country.

Lorde later justified her decision , claiming it was the right one and adding, “I pride myself on being an informed young citizen, and I had done a lot of reading and sought a lot of opinions before deciding to book a show in Tel Aviv, but I’m not too proud to admit I didn’t make the right call on this one. Tel Aviv, it’s been a dream of mine to visit this beautiful part of the world for many years, and I’m truly sorry to reverse my commitment to come play for you. I hope one day we can all dance.”

