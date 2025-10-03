During the intermediate days of Sukkot, the Samaria Touring and Study Center in Shavei Shomron will host an experiential archaeological activity — a center for sifting earth and washing pottery shards taken from soil excavated at the Ancient Samaria National Park, the site of the palace of the ancient kings of Israel.

As part of the sifting activity, rare finds have been uncovered that attest to the cultural and historical richness of Ancient Samaria: Rhodian seal impressions on wine jars from the 2nd century BCE, indicating trade with Rhodes, Greece, and the import of wines to the Hellenistic settlement at the site; a Hellenistic Medusa figurine; coins and pottery shards from the First and Second Temple periods; and a rare Egyptian scarab, likely from the Iron Age — the Israelite period.

The rare scarab was discovered by 10-year-old Yanai Teva from Rosh HaAyin, a fifth-grade student at the Shimon Peres School. Yanai said he was “excited and enthusiastic,” while his mother, Nirit Teva, added: “He’s going to follow in the footsteps of his father, Ben Teva, an archaeologist with the Civil Administration’s Unit for Archaeology.”

Yossi Dagan, Head of the Samaria Regional Council, invited the public to take part in the sifting project: “Ancient Samaria is the capital of the Kingdom of Israel, and seeing these finds being revealed for the first time — like the rare Egyptian scarab — creates a direct connection to our roots. I invite the entire public, from all corners of the country, to come to Shavei Shomron during Sukkot and actively take part in uncovering history. It’s a fascinating experience for the whole family, where every child and adult can discover a find that may change the face of history.”

Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu added: “Every grain of soil we sift reveals anew a simple truth — the people of Israel lived and ruled here. This is not just an archaeological dig; it’s an encounter with the soul of the nation. We have returned home, and we are here to stay.”

Beni Har-Even, the Civil Administration’s Staff Officer for Archaeology, concluded:

“The Staff Officer for Archaeology Unit is proud and delighted to renew archaeological activity in Ancient Samaria — Sebastia — and to operate the sifting center in Shavei Shomron. The sifting center makes the Biblical Samaria site accessible and enables everyone to take part in uncovering its hidden antiquities.”