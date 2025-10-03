Hamas announced that this coming weekend they would hold demonstrations around the world, to protest the arrest of activists of the support flotilla to the Gaza Strip and US President Donald Trump's plan, which the terrorist organization said constituted a "surrender plan."

Muhammad Nazzal, a member of Hamas' political bureau, said on Thursday that the Hamas leadership is currently discussing President Trump's plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip and is expected to publish its official position on the issue soon.

"We have comments on the American plan," Nazzal said, "and the position that will be published will reflect the interests of the Palestinian people, in order to prevent any arrangement that would harm the rights of the Palestinians or lead to the continuation of the war."

According to Nazzal, contacts are being held with Arab and Islamic mediators and elements. He stressed that Hamas is serious about reaching understandings to stop the war, but will not accept pressure for quick action, "Hamas will not act according to the logic that time is a sword hanging over its neck."