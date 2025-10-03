Rabbi Daniel Walker, leader of the Heaton Park Jewish community, who together with security guards prevented the terrorist from entering the synagogue during Thursday’s deadly attack in Manchester, spoke with President Isaac Herzog, who called to express his gratitude and admiration.

In the call, published by Kan News, President Herzog told the rabbi:

"I send my condolences and thank you for your tremendous courage. I know you are still in trauma — these were members of your community who were murdered. I am very sorry. May we know better days."

Rabbi Walker responded: "It warms our heart to know that in Israel you care about us."

An eyewitness described the rabbi and the security guards as “true heroes”, saying the attack began just as prayers were starting:

"Rabbi Walker remained incredibly calm. He shut the synagogue doors to prevent the attacker from entering. He kept everyone inside safe. He is a hero — it could have been even worse."

Manchester Police Chief Stephen Watson said:

"The immediate bravery of the security staff and worshippers inside, along with the rapid response of the police, prevented the attacker from gaining access to the synagogue."

Two community members were murdered in the attack: Adrian Dolby, 53, and Melvin Kravitz, 66. Four others were seriously wounded. The terrorist rammed worshippers at the synagogue gates, stabbed one to death, and then found the doors locked by the rabbi and guards.

This security measure was the same one that saved many worshippers six years ago in Halle, Germany, when an armed terrorist tried to storm a synagogue on Yom Kippur.