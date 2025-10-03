The Greater Manchester Police on Friday afternoon reported that a terrorist who carried out a Yom Kippur attack at a Manchester synagogue does not appear to have been in possession of a firearm.

"Following the terrorist incident yesterday at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, Middleton Road, Crumpsall; further and urgent enquiries continue," Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said in a statement. "Overnight, we have taken advice from the Home Office Pathologist ahead of full post mortem examinations scheduled for later today."

"The Home Office Pathologist has advised that he has provisionally determined, that one of the deceased victims would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury."

The statement also rejected an earlier belief that terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie had shot his victims: "It is currently believed that the suspect, Jihad Al Shamie, was not in possession of a firearm and the only shots fired were from GMP's Authorised Firearms Officers as they worked to prevent the offender from entering the synagogue and causing further harm to our Jewish community."

"It follows therefore, that subject to further forensic examination, this injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end.

"We have also been advised by medical professionals that one of the three victims currently receiving treatment in hospital, has also suffered a gunshot wound, which is mercifully not life threatening. It is believed that both victims were close together behind the synagogue door, as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with all of the families, and the wider community, impacted by this incident across Greater Manchester and beyond. Specialist officers are providing support and care for all of those directly affected, including our brave first responders."