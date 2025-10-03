Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weisz is the former chief rabbi of Mancheste

As Yom Kippur ended, Jews emerged from their prayers and were confronted with a nightmare: at the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, worshippers were violently attacked. A terrorist drove into them with his car and then began stabbing. Two Jews were murdered; four were wounded. For terrifying moments, police warned of a bomb, which thankfully proved non-viable. The horror struck on the holiest day of the year, when the Jewish people were praying for life, forgiveness, and protection.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised that Britain would confront rising antisemitism and protect its Jewish citizens. But words alone cannot erase history. Britain, imperial and proud, issued the Balfour Declaration, yet later slammed its gates to Holocaust survivors. It preferred to see Jews drown in the Mediterranean rather than reach the Land of Israel. In the last few weeks, Mr. Starmer was one of the leading voices calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state — an act that could bring destruction to Israel and death to Jews. He has not remembered the lessons of history, and tragically, the result came to his own doorstep on Yom Kippur.

This week’s Torah portion, Ha’azinu, commands: “Zachor yemos olam, binu shnot dor vador” — remember the days of old; understand the changes of each generation (Devarim 32:7). The Shem M’shmuel explains that shnot does not merely mean “years,” but “differences.” Each generation faces unique challenges. For us, as Jews, this means transmitting Torah in a way that reaches our children today while remaining faithful to the ways of our parents and grandparents. Each generation’s survival depends on courage, wisdom, and unwavering faith.

The call to remember is not only for Jews. Nations too must face their histories. They cannot proclaim concern for Jews in their lands while supporting policies that endanger Jewish lives in Israel. As George Santayana warned: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Ignoring the lessons of history brings catastrophe — and yet, so often, the world repeats its mistakes.

One thing has not changed: the hatred of Jews. Its faces, slogans, and excuses evolve, but its essence remains. Ha’azinu calls us to remember history and understand generational change — for Jews, to strengthen our mesorah; for nations, to confront the consequences of their actions before it is too late.

A Message for Jews:

Remain steadfast in Torah and mitzvot. Transmit our mesorah faithfully. Face the unique challenges of our generation with courage, wisdom, and unity. Do not be lulled by comfort or indifference; the safety and continuity of our people depend on vigilance, action, and adherence to the eternal covenant. Learn from history to build a stronger, safer Jewish future.

A Message for Non-Jews:

Be careful what you say and do. Remember your past, acknowledge wrongs, and understand the consequences of your actions. Ignoring history endangers both Jews and yourselves. The time to learn is now. The world must act with moral clarity before more lives are lost and more communities destroyed.