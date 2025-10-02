A terrorist infiltrated a forward IDF outpost this morning (Yom Kippur) in the perimeter area of central Gaza and was killed in a firefight with soldiers.

The incident took place near the al-Maghazi refugee camp. The terrorist managed to breach the outpost’s perimeter, prompting an immediate response from IDF soldiers stationed at the site.

Initially, the assailant encountered a guard at the position and then engaged additional soldiers inside the compound. A brief firefight ensued, during which the terrorist was shot and killed. Reports indicate that the entire incident lasted approximately one minute.

In the attack, a combat reconnaissance officer from Gaza Division was seriously injured, and two other soldiers sustained minor injuries. All three were evacuated for medical treatment.