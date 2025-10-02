President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog spoke this evening (Thursday), in the wake of Yom Kippur, with the head of the Jewish community in Manchester, Mark Adelston, following the attack that took place this morning outside the Hilton Park Hebrew Congregation, in which two worshippers were killed and three others were injured.

The President expressed profound sorrow at the tragedy, conveyed condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded, and encouraged the Jewish community to persevere over this trial. Me

It was further reported that a few days before the holiday, the president sent a letter to King Charles III, in which he warned of the rise in anti-Semitism and emphasized: "The free world must not allow the conflict to be turned into a political tool against the Jewish people."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the Manchester attack, saying: "Israel mourns with the Jewish community in Britain following the barbaric terrorist attack in Manchester. Our hearts are with the families of the victims, and we pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded."

He added: "As I warned at the UN General Assembly - weakness in the face of terrorism brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar responded to the murderous attack near a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur, saying that he was "shocked by the murderous attack on the holiest day of the Jews".

He expressed his condolences to the families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, adding: "I support the wonderful Jewish community of Britain which is suffering from a horrific wave of anti-Semitism these days."

Sa'ar called on the British authorities to take action to stem the tide of this virulent anti-Semitic wave and to prevent it in practice. He said: "The British authorities have not taken the necessary action to stem this virulent anti-Semitic wave and have allowed it to happen in practice." He added: "We expect the Starmer government to do more than words - a change of direction, effective action and enforcement against the rampant anti-Semitic and anti-Israel incitement in Britain."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the deadly attack in Manchester, saying: "I extend my condolences to the families of the victims of the horrific attack in Manchester. Britain, which in recent years has repeatedly chosen to embrace terrorists, to protect them and to support them - received today a cruel reminder that those who strengthen terrorism, will eventually be targeted within their own country."

He added: "It is time for the leaders of Britain to wake up and understand what Israelis go through every day - terrorism does not discriminate, between Israelis and Englishmen. Today it is against Jews, tomorrow it is against the entire Western world."

The Minister of Immigration and Integration Ofir Sofer responded: "This is painful news at the end of Yom Kippur in the Jewish community in Manchester. Our hearts are with the families and the community as a whole in their difficult hour."

He added: "The British government has a duty to combat antisemitism and incitement with vigour, and not to reward terrorism."

Deputy Foreign Minister Sharan Hashkel referred to the terrorist attack that took place this morning near a synagogue in Manchester and said that "to end Yom Kippur and learn of the murderous attack - this is a chilling moment that underscores how Jewish lives in Europe are left vulnerable to Islamist hatred. The fact that the British authorities have not taken effective steps to curb this anti-Semitism has allowed it to grow and endanger human life." She added her condolences to the bereaved families, best wishes for the wounded, and support for the Jewish community in Britain.