Police have given an update on the Manchester synagogue attack in Crumpsall.

Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said: "Following a rapid response, armed officers from Greater Manchester Police intercepted the offender and he was fatally shot by officers within seven minutes of the original call."

He added: "There were a large number of worshippers attending the synagogue at the time of this attack but thanks to the immediate bravery of security staff and the worshippers inside as well as the fast response of the police, the attacker was prevented from gaining access."