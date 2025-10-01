Minister of Defense Israel Katz announced on Wednesday that the IDF has completed the recapturing of the Netzarim Corridor to the shore, cutting the Gaza Strip in half.

According to the IDF, over the past day, troops began precise ground activity in the northern Gaza Strip aimed at strengthening and maintaining operational control of the Netzarim Corridor. As part of the activity, the troops acted to disrupt the operational capabilities of Hamas in the area and to expand operational control.

The IDF withdrew from part of the corridor, which had served as a patrol route in the central Gaza Strip, as part of the previous hostage release and ceasefire agreement.

According to the Minister, the move will tighten the siege around Gaza City, and anyone moving south will have to pass through IDF checkpoints.

Katz noted: "This is the last chance for Gaza residents who wish to move south and leave the Hamas terrorists isolated in Gaza City with the IDF's operations, which are continuing in full force."

The Defense Minister also stressed that the IDF is prepared for all possibilities, and is "determined to continue until the return of all hostages and the disarmament of Hamas to end the war."