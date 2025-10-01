Four Nahal fighters were sent to ten days in a military prison after refusing to drive an unarmored Hummer on a route that the IDF had not declared full control over, as reported by Kan News.

According to the report, the mission was intended to allow the entry of civilian workers who were required to take engineering tools from the area. The soldiers requested to carry out the mission during the hours of darkness, as they had carried out similar missions in the past, but their request was rejected.

One of the fighters told Kan News, "We are the last force in Gaza City, there are no forces behind us, they asked us to drive on a very dangerous route surrounded by buildings that the IDF has not yet destroyed. Such missions are carried out either in a tank or an armored vehicle or at night. We have carried out countless such missions in the dark, never in daylight. It is a route that has a lot of iron on it and we managed to stop on it even when driving at night. In daylight we are like ducks at a shooting range. "It's easy to shoot a sniper or shoot an RPG. We asked to do it a few hours earlier, in the dark."