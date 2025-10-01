Radical Islam’s deceptive double talk, associated with financial and political pressure, combined with a variety of self-serving, malicious allies, is placing the international community on a trajectory of self-destruction, which is supported by ignorant and oblivious populations and leaders.

This introduction may appear very harsh, but unfortunately, the reality is even worse. Today, we can see major leaders of the free world neglecting obvious signs of these dangerous trends.

Instead of uniting to save their own countries from this obvious trouble, these leaders are supporting terror organizations in their efforts to undermine their own societies and are trying to prevent their traditional and reliable partner, the State of Israel, from defending itself from the aggressive and deceptive terror organization, Hamas, and its master manipulators, Qatar, and the head of the snake, Iran.

Hamas has openly and repeatedly announced that it will try it “again and again” to destroy the State of Israel, while Iran calls Israel “the Little Satan” and the United States “the Big Satan.”

When Qatar pours billions of dollars into a variety of educational institutions around the world, it is not doing it for altruistic motivations.

When Qatar is showing great generosity in business dealings, it is not doing it to build up a better future for both parties.

When Qatar hosts major leaders of terror organizations, who stole billions of dollars from their own people, it is not doing it out of an obligation to achieve justice.

When Qatar is negotiating in bad faith a pseudo-peace agreement with terrorists, it is not doing it as an honest broker.

When we read carefully between the lines, we can see clearly a carefully planned process aimed at advancing deliberately and deceptively, the ideological goals of the Muslim Brotherhood, to expand the rule of Islam across the globe, at the expense of everybody else.

When the current leaders of Iran are building an atomic infrastructure, they are not planning to develop only an additional source of energy for domestic consumption. They are aiming at building atomic bombs that will provide them with a dangerous military protective umbrella.

When Iran builds long-range ballistic missiles, it is not building them only to target the tiny State of Israel, but to target Europe and the U.S.

When Iran is sponsoring terror organizations across the globe, it is not trying to provide them with benign social services, but is doing so to build up its own international influential network to advance its radical ideology across the globe, including in Asia, Africa, North and South America, Australia and Europe.

When Iran is oppressing their own population and their neighboring states, it clearly shows that nobody is safe from its self-serving, power-hungry ideology.

When Iran is building alliances with China, Russia and North Korea, it is not for peaceful purposes.

As too many countries across the globe are facing a major increase in their legal and illegal immigration of individuals, it is becoming obvious that many immigrants are not willing to blend into the new societies, nor to accept the traditions of their newly-found countries. Instead, they are trying to force their own customs and traditions on their new states.

Responsible leaders should identify this situation as a serious problem and try to address it wisely. I do not know what the reason for this obvious neglect is. Is it related to pure bribery? Is it related to misguided political consideration? Is it related to the physical threat that they are facing? Is it related to promises of eventual future compensation?

One thing is obvious: if we want to have a better future for all, evil must be identified, exposed, marginalized and eventually eliminated.

If we want to assure a peaceful tomorrow, we must pay serious attention to implementing a solid, verifiable education for peace, for at least a full generation. This is especially important in the cultures in the Middle East, where deception and misinformation are being used as constant and aggressive tools to advance certain agendas.

We must make sure that the education for peace is being implemented in all schools, in all media outlets and in all government publications, including those for local and international consumption.

Today, we have ample documentation by reliable sources, such as the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), that shows and translates sermons and other publications where those who read only English can understand the messages that are provided by the various leaders to their own people, which are frequently different from what they share with the international community.

We must be able to also identify, expose, marginalize and eliminate the well-oiled propaganda machine which is pushing false narratives, such as the willful starvation and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians by Israelis, while ignoring serious intentional mass murders in Africa, in the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, in the war between the various fractions in Yemen, or in the Turkish invasion of Northern Cyprus and its brutal oppression of the Armenians, the Kurds, the Druze and others.

Although we are dealing sometimes with honorable and reliable brokers, we should not rely on promises by some self-serving deceptive and conniving diplomats and terrorists and let down our guard, as we do not want to wake up one day to realize that we gave away our freedom and our land, to brutal terrorists and to their supporters, from radical Islam, the radical Left or the radical Right.

Unfortunately, a bad peace is often worse than the status quo.