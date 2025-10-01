Part I can be read here.

Introduction: The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza as a Hamas Strategy



In the years before October 7th, Hamas and Iranian spokespersons used "open war" (حرب مفتوحة) to describe their plan to collapse Israel. Given Israel's military superiority, the 'Muqawama axis' seeks a long war of attrition to break Israeli society's spirit and erode Israel's legitimacy to defend itself.[i]

Hamas positioned Gaza's humanitarian crisis as a campaign target to pressure Israel to stop the war. The October 7 attack was planned knowing the Israeli response would harm Palestinian civilians. Hamas built terrorist infrastructure in civilian areas and exploited population vulnerabilities to portray Israel as violating international law and spread genocide accusations.[ii]

The wave of antisemitism and Israel's international isolation results not just from Gaza imagery, but from an organized network campaign undermining Israel's legitimacy, promoted by Western organizations with involvement and funding from bodies sympathetic to the Islamist Muqawama axis.



When Gaza Meets 'Wokeism'

Antisemitism comes in many different shapes and forms: Antisemitism is a single name for various social phenomena based on hatred toward Jews, but differing in perpetrators, characteristics, and expressions.



The Pro-Hamas Strain of Antisemitism

In the US and other Western democracies, 'pro-Hamas antisemitism' erupted during the war, categorizing Jews as white and privileged. Progressive discourse's binary division into oppressors (whites) and oppressed served as the ideological platform for massive antisemitism after October 7. Some characteristics include:

Jews are attributed original sin for Israel, must dissociate from Zionism;

Jews are perceived as responsible for institutional racism and oppression;

-Identification with Hamas as a 'progressive' liberation movement;

-Minimizing or justifying harm to Jews and Israel;

-Denying Israel's legitimacy and Judaism's connection to the land;

-Accusing Jews of dual loyalty.



Islamism, the Red-Green Alliance, Qatar and Antisemitism

American Islamist organizations lead efforts undermining Israel's legitimacy. The global Muslim Brotherhood seeks a global caliphate with an antisemitic, anti-Western agenda emphasizing Sharia law and Muslim empowerment in Western countries. [i]

Despite dogmatic agendas, Muslim Brotherhood organizations show pragmatism, connecting with the Western left in a more decentralized manner than previously. [ii]

Islamist organizations underwent Americanization[iii] and progressivization, adopting progressive rhetoric to strengthen partnerships with the progressive movement and enable Muslim integration in the US. In the UK, Muslim Brotherhood organizations portrayed political Islam as addressing Salafi radicalism ('Lambertism doctrine'),[iv] generating increasing legitimacy for Muslim Brotherhood organizations across the West. [v]

Muslim Brotherhood movements succeed through adaptability,[vi] introducing agenda items into mainstream discourse,[vii] and becoming informal Muslim community representatives to Western authorities. [viii]

To promote their doctrine, Islamist bodies in all Western democracies work to create alliances with the radical left (known as the Red-Green Alliance), connecting Islamist elements with anti-Western, anti-Zionist left-wing factors. [ix]

The Red-Green Alliance became important in Europe decades ago, migrated to the US, [x] and spearheads efforts to undermine Israel's legitimacy through strong cooperation despite ideological differences. [xi]

Qatar supports the global Muslim Brotherhood and Red-Green Alliance, becoming the largest donor to American universities and penetrating elementary schools[xii] with antisemitic content, possibly connected to Critical Race Theory's influence. Qatar intensified US lobbying using Al Jazeera as its main soft power tool, promoting extreme ideology in Arabic and anti-Zionist content in English, despite ordered foreign agent registration.

Qatar maintains immunity through its "Major Non-NATO Ally" status for hosting America's largest Middle East base, allowing continued Hamas support despite threats to American interests. Thus, despite the current administration's aggressive activity against ‘DEI culture’ and antisemitism on campus, its silence in the face of Qatar's involvement is deafening.



The Progressive Infrastructure for Pro-Hamas Antisemitism

The Change in the Western Left's Approach to Israel: From Kibbutz to Kibbush (Occupation). The Western left showed great sympathy for Israel until 1967, but gradually changed from viewing Israel as victim to executioner. [xiii] The radical left completely reversed its view 'from kibbutz to Kibbush', seeing Israel transform from a progressive socialist model to representing Western evils.

Identity Politics and the Rise of Critical Race Theory: [xiv] Beginning mid-last decade, a theory assuming American liberalism is historically racist and institutional racism is common penetrated US minority struggles and identity politics discourse.

One branch of Critical Race Theory is intersectionality, [xv] emphasizing overlap between discrimination forms rooted in white male racist establishment. This became an organizing idea creating minority coalitions against the 'white establishment', influencing mainstream discourse globally through oppressor-oppressed rankings based on socio-economic status and skin color.

Since the Ferguson riots during Operation Protective Edge (2014), anti-Israel organizations became integral to the intersectionality coalition. Some, especially among African-American and LGBTQ communities, support BDS by applying uniform moral codes globally and interpreting the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through American anti-racism concepts.

The categorization of Jews as white creates an 'erasure' of Israel and American Jewry in the public sphere. Progressive discourse labeling Jews as white attributes responsibility for white oppression to them, creating a mismatch between current progressive discourse and the Jewish experience of historical suffering in the US.

The categorization of Jews as white enables Western antisemitism and Israel's branding as colonial. When Jews are considered white and privileged, antisemitism becomes a 'problem of the rich' with no urgency, while Israel appears as a white colonial state. Unlike traditional antisemitism, this discrimination isn't always intentional or hatred-fueled, and propagators aren't necessarily antisemites.

Progressive discourse in its current form poses a challenge to Israel's national security by undermining Israel-US relations, Jewish standing in the American left, and Israel's bipartisan political support.



The Combination of 'Wokeism' and Islamism Poses a Challenge to America (and Liberal Democracies in the West)

Islamism currently hides behind progressive discourse. Islamist organizations spread ideology within US Muslim communities while externally adopting progressive discourse and joining intersectionality coalitions. This restrained strategy, called 'civilizational Jihad process',[i] uses progressive discourse as means to eliminate Western civilization from within.

As progressive groups' influence grows, their radical agenda challenges Western liberal democracies' fabric. Principles of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) transformed from tools compensating market failure to goals achieved at any cost, creating organizational cultures in workplaces, educational institutions, public organizations, and private companies, which undermine basic Western democratic values, for example:

Chronic anti-patriotism and undermining the social fabric: Dogmatic DEI content portrays the US as inherently racist,[ii] creating alienation between young Americans and their country, possibly explaining youth equanimity toward flag burnings after October 7. This creates cultural coercion forcing adoption of certain language at freedom's expense.

Undermining meritocracy in universities and private sector. DEI politicized institutions, with Israeli academics suffering silent boycotts regardless of achievements. The Islamism-progressive fusion pressures corporations to stop Israeli connections despite economic justification.

Promoting chaos and undermining social and governmental structure. Some progressive movements call for demolishing government institutions they perceive as fundamentally racist rather than reform, creating calls to Defund the Police without alternatives for maintaining public order.

Outright denial of basic scientific criteria. Professor Alan Sokal[iii] argues ideology threatens science, citing Nature magazine's decision to subject articles to ideological judgment, potentially rejecting scientifically correct research that might subjectively harm certain groups' dignity.

The Influence of the Red-Green Alliance on Internal Discourse and Foreign Policy: The Red-Green Alliance influences American foreign policy through Muslim Brotherhood lobbies, progressive congresspeople, Qatari and Turkish support, and Al Jazeera coverage, creating coordinated global pressure to undermine Israel's legitimacy.[iv]

Certain progressive groups join elements undermining American hegemony. These groups receive backing from China, Russia, and Iran's coalition challenging the post-WWII order. Progressive groups' motivation aligns with the global anti-American agenda, creating cooperation seeking to bring down America, exemplified by Iran's Supreme Leader praising anti-Israel campus protesters.[v]

The conclusion is that the current pro-Hamas antisemitism is a symptom of 'wokeism' threatening America and Western liberal democracies. Progressive discourse incorporates Islamist principles, undermines pluralistic education and democracy, promotes division, abolishes meritocracy, and joins anti-American states seeking to dismantle America.

The October 8th ‘Conceptsia’ of US Jewry

The Jewish world experienced fundamental surprise regarding pro-Hamas antisemitism's rapid outbreak. At the heart of American Jewish conception was underestimating the combination of Israel's delegitimization and identity politics. Information existed before October 7, but assessment was wrong, reflecting twenty years of trends maturing into complete helplessness.[i]



Focus on Antisemitism from the Right

American Jews agree antisemitism is rising but are divided about primary sources. The main divide concerns whether the greater threat comes from extreme right (white supremacy) or extreme left (Red-Green Alliance), with views shaped by political affiliation and most liberal American Jews seeing right-wing threats as greatest. Since most American Jews are liberals, it is not surprising that a clear majority among mainstream American Jews perceived the threat from the right as the greatest threat.

The Jewish establishment adopted a 'conceptsia' seeing right-wing antisemitism as the real threat while viewing left-wing antisemitism as marginal nuisance. They didn't respond decisively to academic discrimination, Jewish exclusion due to white categorization, or developing 'soft' antisemitism in institutions.[ii]

The focus on right-wing antisemitism was reflected in Jewish organizations' agendas, media, and outreach activities. ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt stated "white supremacists remain the 'greatest threat',[iii]. and an AJC survey showed 91% of American Jews were more concerned about extreme right antisemitism versus 71% about radical left.[iv]

It was easier to confront 'traditional' antisemitism from the right, which is unacceptable in mainstream America. Mainstream media and institutions respond with condemnation and sanctions to traditional antisemitic incidents, as seen with congressional attacks on antisemitic posts in 2021 or Adidas terminating Kanye West's contract.[v]

The vast majority of Jewish organizations did not condemn Jews' categorization as white in progressive discourse.[vi] Mainstream American Jewish organizations downplayed Democratic Party antisemitism and didn't challenge DEI introduction into institutions. Even post-October 7, 30 Jewish organizations signed an open letter defending DEI in February 2025, including the Jewish Council for Public Affairs (JCPA) - which should be at the forefront of fighting antisemitism in all its forms.[vii]

Research shows[viii] antisemitic prejudices are more common among right-wing versus left-wing individuals. Studies indicate greater conservative identification correlates with agreement to negative Jewish stereotypes. This document doesn't deny these findings but notes two important points:

First, pro-Hamas antisemitism doesn't rely mostly on blatant Jewish stereotyping but on discrimination resulting from Jews' categorization as white in progressive discourse. There's a tendency to measure antisemitism by standards fitting the phenomenon primarily from the political right.

Second, left-wing antisemitism's characteristics make it more dangerous to the Jewish community collectively and Jewish life in America. While right-wing antisemitism threatens individual security, pro-Hamas antisemitism undermines Jewish community status, weakens the establishment, and threatens Jewish identity existentially.

The Jewish focus on right-wing antisemitism while neglecting pro-Hamas antisemitism from the left is key to the fundamental surprise experienced by the Jewish community.

The Price of Universalizing Jewish Identity and the K-12 Challenge

Since mid-last century, mainstream American Jews increasingly saw commitment to universal values as expressing Jewish values rather than deviating from tradition. This trend legitimized Jewish involvement in American movements and made "Tikkun Olam" the ultimate expression of Jewish identity for mainstream American Jewry.[ix]

Over time, Jewish community divisions deepened regarding prioritized values. Shmuel Rosner writes that American Jewry's two main goals - Israel and Tikkun Olam - often compete, with "'Tikkun Olam' becoming a competing value rather than complementary to Zionism."[x]It is possible that the search for the common purpose of the dispersed and diverse Jewish community was what brought to the surface the great Jewish diversity and contributed significantly to the expansion of divisions and polarization among them.

Moreover, universalism eroded identification with Israel and Jewish solidarity, alongside growing criticism of Israeli policy. This accelerated through demographic changes and weakening Jewish establishments, prompting calls like that of the director of the Palo Alto Community Center, Zack Bodner, for examining leadership's failure to instill resilient Jewish identity.[xi]

Identity politics places Jews in an awkward position, as many feel they must choose between community loyalty and liberal values. Many adopt binary perception seeing themselves as white and privileged, exacerbating Jewish identity crisis.

The Jewish community lacks shared understanding regarding left-wing antisemitism's universalist framework. Many Jews don't oppose boycotts due to ambivalent attitudes toward Israel and reject claims of anti-Zionism/antisemitism overlap.

Polarization around Israel damages community cohesion and undermines American Jewish community's ability to advance interests. As organizations struggle to define common commitments, creating unified fronts against Jewish hatred becomes impossible.

This institutional weakness is acutely felt in the K-12 education system. Most Jewish children in the US attend public schools or private non-Jewish day schools (estimates range between 7%-20%[i] attend Jewish day schools). When a child encounters antisemitism in a public school - whether it's harassment from peers or subtle bias in a lesson plan - their parents often feel isolated, helpless, and unsure of how to respond. Many parents cannot even identify an act as antisemitic, especially when it is disguised as "legitimate criticism" of Israel or universal progressive activism. Unlike on university campuses, the Jewish ecosystem in K-12 is less structured, with no obvious "Jewish address" for parents to turn to. This leaves them without the support or guidance needed to advocate effectively for their children's safety and well-being.



Communal Organizations: A Struggle for Relevance and Action

Mainstream Jewish organizations, in their current form, are often ill-equipped to support the kind of hands-on political and social activism required to meet contemporary challenges. While the American Jewish community is historically influential and affluent, its major institutions have become increasingly specialized in fundraising and fund distribution rather than leading social causes or grassroots movements. This has led to a leadership model often managed by professional bureaucrats focused on budgets, rather than charismatic leaders capable of mobilizing a groundswell of popular support.

This operational structure has contributed to a decline in the relevance of traditional Jewish communal organizations, especially for younger generations who, reflecting a broader societal trend, harbor mistrust toward centralized institutions. Jewish organizations have lost much of their "street cred" and the "on-the-ground" presence that once defined their role in pivotal social movements. In the past, the Jewish community relations field played a leading role in efforts like the civil rights movement and the campaign to free Soviet Jewry, building a powerful infrastructure of relationships and mobilizing the community for action.

However, as the community's socioeconomic status improved, these organizations seemed to lose their ability to be recognized as legitimate allies to other disempowered groups. This has created a vacuum in grassroots infrastructure, making it exceedingly difficult for the Jewish community - and particularly its community relations organizations - to effectively counter the current wave of anti-Israel sentiment and antisemitism at the local level. The very bodies designed to build bridges and mobilize against threats now find themselves challenged by internal fragmentation and a diminished capacity for broad, hands-on engagement.

Losing the street: Lack of 'Relevance' to the mainstream

The Jewish community mistakenly believes the pro-Israel network is at numerical disadvantage and can only achieve tactical successes. However, studies show Israel's hardcore support base is larger than the anti-Israel base, and Israel also enjoys a greater mainstream sympathy compared to the Palestinians.[ii]The conclusion is that the Red-Green Alliance is more effective in translating sympathy into activism.

In other words: The Jewish community fails to frame the fight against antisemitism and anti-Zionism in a way that would translate the broad sympathy for Israel in the American public into active support. The result is an illusion that sympathy for Israel represents a minority and the Jewish community is doomed to fight a hopeless rearguard battle because "the whole world is against us."

Thus, American Jewry and Israel are losing the battle for 'relevance' in the street to the swayable majority. Israel is losing support among audiences left of center, mostly liberal Democratic Party voters who don't have a solid position toward Israel. Israel loses support among liberal Democratic voters without solid positions. Despite the 'Tikkun Olam industry' and widespread Jewish activism, the Jewish community found itself relatively isolated fighting current antisemitism.

The conclusion: The Jewish community lost its "street cred" not because of abandoning activism, but due to failure creating an updated relevant narrative for Jewish life in America.

The Red-Green Alliance succeeded in becoming relevant to liberal audiences globally. Campus takeovers and academic boycotts evidence pro-Israel failure to win relevance battles. Their secret was correctly identifying social trends, taking over power centers, and updating narratives accordingly, particularly connecting anti-Israel agenda in the US to identity politics and Black anti-racism struggles.

Interestingly, we note that the 'strategy for relevance' of the Red-Green Alliance differs in each Western country. For example, In South Africa, the connection to the ruling ANC party and labor unions has made 'Israel' a flagship issue in South African politics; In Britain, anti-Israel forces identified academia and labor unions as platforms through which they could inject their agenda into the mainstream;[iii] In Canada, the combination of identity politics, takeover of trade unions, and institutionalization of Islamist organizations explains their success in advancing their agenda.

Most young campus protesters aren't motivated by primordial antisemitism or Palestinian solidarity, but perceive their actions as part of America's internal anti-racism struggle. Hamas appears to them as brown people fighting a white colonial state, demonstrating the Red-Green Alliance's success in making their struggle "relevant."

The Unfolding Crisis on Campus

American university campuses have become a significant stage for the display of anti-Zionism and antisemitism. Jewish students face a hostile environment, including verbal and physical assaults, vandalism, and widespread online harassment. This hostility is also present in academia, with some curricula and university policies being discriminatory. This atmosphere of exclusion often leads to the marginalization of Jewish students from campus groups. A year-long investigation by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce concluded that this surge in campus antisemitism resulted directly from the failures of university administrators.[iv]

Concurrently, the current administration has initiated a campaign against 'wokeism' in academia, issuing presidential orders to dismantle federal diversity and inclusion programs and ending affirmative action in federal contracts. A special task force was established to combat antisemitism in universities, leading to some institutions, like Harvard, adopting the IHRA's definition of antisemitism. The administration has also taken strong measures against universities like Harvard and Columbia, including threatening to revoke tax-exempt status, freezing federal funding, and restricting student admissions

These actions have sparked protests over concerns about freedom of expression and academic independence. Many in the Jewish community are wary that these measures, [v] while ostensibly for their protection, could position them as pawns in a larger political agenda, with some fearing it's a pretext to fundamentally alter American society.[vi]

However, the authors of this document believe that the "messenger" should not invalidate the strategy. The argument is that if framing antisemitism as a threat to fundamental American values is effective, then concerns about who is proffering this framing become secondary. To let such concerns hinder this approach risks repeating past mistakes where the Jewish community failed to address new and insidious forms of antisemitism.

The big of the American Jewish community, it’s the lack of relevance of its institution to the vulnerable Jewish students. According to a survey by ADL, Hillel International, and College Pulse, 83%[i] of ~350,000-420,000 Jewish students[ii] across North America have experienced or witnessed antisemitism since October 7th, but only 20% of them engage meaningfully[iii] with Jewish organizations on campus.

Activating the ‘long tail’ of Jewish students is key to changing the campus dynamic. The election of Maya Platek, an Israeli student involved with Students Supporting Israel (SSI), as the student body president of Columbia University amidst campus encampments is a powerful indication that a silent majority exists even in the most troubling of American academic arenas. [iv]

Strategic Inferiority on Social Media Bolsters the Illusion of Numerical Inferiority

Social networks have become the main arena for promoting pro-Hamas antisemitism. Hostile elements successfully spread systematic disinformation and hate content on social networks, and they benefit from algorithms that amplify extreme content. The messages of these elements are simple and catchy, and they do not encounter any coherent pro-Israel narrative in the digital space that challenges them.[v]

Social networks are decentralized with multiple actors, including state involvement. Most antisemitism generators are unaffiliated individuals, but Red-Green Alliance organizations encourage activism, and states fund massive bot networks, including Iranian cyber groups and influence from Qatar, Turkey, Russia, China, and others.[vi]

Pro-Israel activism fails to push back against the anti-Israel 'tsunami' online. Most activity mirrors anti-Israel efforts through training influencers, content development, and monitoring hate (the organization 'Fighting Online Antisemitism' leads in this front),[vii] with technological innovation from Israeli startups, but hasn't changed pro-Israel online inferiority. Pro-Israel activity features technological innovation with startup nation civil bodies making technologies accessible for the cause, but hasn't changed pro-Israel online inferiority.

'Diplomatic' attempts by Jewish organizations to change social media policies yielded some results but haven't changed the overall picture. Examples include World Jewish Congress[viii] collaborating with UNESCO and Facebook for policy changes, and federation lobbying contributing to TikTok Act legislation.

The accepted definitions of antisemitism allow antisemitism from the left to flourish. There is a tendency to measure antisemitism in terms that suit the phenomenon from the political right, which relies on blatant stereotyping of Jews. Thus, even when a decrease in the volume of antisemitism online or the removal of antisemitic content is reported, they mostly do not relate to antisemitism that comes from the left. Even the IHRA definition doesn't address Jews' white framing underlying their discrimination.

The failure to deal with online antisemitism is embodied in numbers showing huge content gaps that validate "numerical inferiority conception." Northeastern University data shows nearly 5,000 daily anti-Israel TikTok posts versus 275 pro-Israel posts (18:1 ratio), with anti-Israel content receiving 6.5 million daily views versus 400,000 pro-Israel views. [ix]

Social networks accelerate 'collective illusions,' meaning clear data may not reflect majority opinion in Western countries. Professor Todd Rose[x] describes how networks give disproportionate voice to extremes, creating mistaken perceptions of broad support for minority positions. People publicly express positions they don't believe because they wrongly think others hold them, leading to moderate voice silencing.

Collective illusions were decisive in Jewish community's post-October 7 surprise. Social networks created false progressive youth consensus supporting Hamas. While public surveys showed 50-60% Generation Z support, privately only 10-11% supported Hamas, plummeting to 2% by mid-2024. This sharp decline indicates collective illusion explosion, where anti-Israel content promotion and algorithmic manipulation created false consensus appearances.[xi]

Collective illusions may become self-fulfilling prophecies: believing peers support anti-Israel positions leads to self-censorship allowing these positions to percolate into consciousness. Persistent illusions may shape future private opinions as social lies become personal values. Data from the Harvard Harris Poll[xii] in May 2025 shows Hamas support jumping to 50% among youth. This is likely due to renewed Gaza fighting and Trump university actions creating false peer identification illusions.

The Less-Discussed Israeli ‘Conceptsia’

Israel's diplomatic isolation and pro-Hamas antisemitism wave largely result from fixation in non-security areas. While the IDF achieved impressive results, Israel's foreign affairs system operates chaotically without coordination, unified messaging, or integration across government ministries handling different diplomatic dimensions.

Israel is suffering complete defeat in the diplomatic-political field. Despite optimal public diplomacy conditions after October 7, Israel lost international sympathy within weeks, becoming effectively a 'pariah' with dramatic support drops in friendly countries and arms embargoes from Italy, Britain, Canada, and US delays.[i]

The diplomatic defeat derives from viewing politics as secondary to security considerations. Israel's conduct indicates underestimation of diplomatic importance and the Muqawama axis's implosion plan. Since late 2023, the war's center of gravity moved to diplomacy where Israel suffered repeated defeats, lacking a "diplomatic-political IDF" for complex moves.

'Israeli mess' in the foreign affairs system. Multiple ministries manage semi-independent foreign relations with loose coordination and no integrating factor, including PMO, IDF Spokesperson, Tourism, Justice, Immigrant Absorption, and Economy. Even national institutions like Jewish Agency operate with only partial government coordination, with foreign affairs experts often absent from national security assessments.

Israel's diplomatic room for maneuver narrowed due to clear diplomatic failures during war, primarily unwillingness to set political goals[ii] (such as diplomatic pressure on Egypt to open its gates to refugees - see "Let Their People Go or Dissolving UNRWA") and limited actions preventing Gaza humanitarian crisis. [iii] Israel failed to prevent Biden administration conflicts and lead complex diplomatic moves, with Trump's entry reflecting luck rather than Israeli diplomatic wisdom.

The pro-Hamas antisemitism wave reflects Israeli diplomatic failure much greater than relevant government bodies' responsibility. Israel failed to address commitment erosion in the Democratic Party, where progressives introduced anti-Israel discourse, transforming Israel from bipartisan consensus to polarized issue. While senior Democratic leadership maintains traditional support, younger progressives push for policy changes including conditioning military aid, with polls showing growing Republican-Democrat gaps.

A Brief History of the Failed Governmental Response to the Delegitimization Campaign

From 1948-2009, the Foreign Ministry led the fight against antisemitism and anti-Zionism without formal designated authority. Since 2009 and 2010 (respectively), other headquarters-based government ministries are officially entrusted with leading the fight against antisemitism and the delegitimization of Israel. For the first time, the current government assigns both antisemitism and delegitimization to one ministry - Diaspora Affairs and Fight Against Antisemitism.

2010 is considered the watershed year in government's approach to delegitimization as a distinct threat:

The Goldstone Report on Operation Cast Lead and Gaza Flotilla gave impetus to Israel boycotts, accelerated diplomatic isolation threats, and served as wake-up calls regarding political and civil arena threats.

The Reut Institute was a pioneer in analyzing and understanding the unique characteristics of the delegitimization phenomenon, and many of its recommendations in a report published before the Herzliya Conference in 2009 were adopted by the government and Jewish organizations in the Diaspora.[iv]

Between 2010-2014, the pro-Israel network achieved significant achievements pushing back antisemitism and delegitimization waves. In every arena, Israel and Jewish communities prevented boycotts and sanctions, thwarted Gaza flotilla campaigns, and blocked legal attacks, including UN Palmer Report validation of Gaza blockade legality, reflecting effective global cooperation.[v]

However, the 'golden age' was very short (2010~2014). After relative success, government began underestimating the challenge, with relevant ministries working in silos outside national security conversations. Despite no formal decision, government conduct reflected growing underestimation, with increasing politicization damaging Israel's ability to work effectively with pro-Israel networks.

However, these don't explain the de-professionalization and superficiality process in government ministries handling the challenge: from bodies designed to build professional pro-Israel networks, they became PR showcase operations focusing on superficial advocacy not targeting relevant audiences. Due to sensitivity, we won't elaborate in this public version.[vi]

Israel arrived at October 8 with foreign affairs apparatus irrelevant to the challenge. Even today, government ministries work without coordination, antisemitism focus is separated from diplomatic and security challenges, and government tools are limited.

The Government Response During the War: 'Fifty Shades of Hasbara'

Various Israeli foreign affairs units fought fiercely in rearguard battles. Facing unprecedented assault on diplomatic, legal, and media fronts, Israel consciously decided to present almost uncensored massacre documentation to shock world opinion and establish war legitimacy. A significant civilian public diplomacy system developed, led by global Jewish communities.

However, the bitter truth is that even all these actions were far from effective. Israel did not even succeed in preventing foreign media from relying on sources from the murderous terrorist organization Hamas over Israeli sources.

Even Israel's creative actions in this arena were not the product of a comprehensive strategy. The division of powers and lack of coordination between bodies responsible for different dimensions of Israel's foreign policy was reflected in a lack of coherence in messages and approaches. Coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, the IDF Spokesperson, the Prime Minister's Office, and other bodies was very loose at best, creating duplications and contradictions in Israeli conduct. A significant part of the challenge for the foreign apparatus was to deal with "fires" caused by slips of the tongue from 'undisciplined' ministers, spontaneous declarations, or uncoordinated actions by government bodies on foreign affairs issues.

Israel's main approach was based on what could be called the "Hasbara paradigm," which reflected a tendency to see the outbreak of antisemitism as a technical problem with a technical solution. However, the 'Hasbara' paradigm failed because attempts to explain the conflict through articulate spokespersons presenting historical facts do not connect to the value-conceptual framework through which the younger generation interprets reality.

The almost exclusive reliance on military spokespersons in uniforms to deal with political and humanitarian issues could not have succeeded. Although IDF spokespersons mostly did a good job under difficult conditions, they encountered natural suspicion when addressing political and humanitarian issues. Amateurish mistakes reflected a lack of understanding of the target audience, such as releasing the video of Sinwar's killing, which was supposed to be a message of victory but turned him into a mythical figure among Palestinians.

At the same time, the diversion of resources to developing technological solutions to the challenge was mostly unhelpful because these were operated without a rich conceptual framework. As the war continued, Israel began to make adjustments by increasing digital advocacy budgets and forming collaborations with influencers. However, the fundamental problems of lack of coherence, lack of coordination, and the gap between Israeli messages and the value framework of target audiences remained. Technology cannot alone bridge conceptual gaps, and Hamas often succeeded in "taking over the narrative" on social networks, gradually presenting Israel as a cruel aggressor rather than the victim.

The Playbook for Jewish and Pro-Israeli Leadership in North America

Play #1: Define the End Zone — Neutralize Normalization

The mission is not to eradicate antisemitism entirely—an unattainable goal. The single, unifying objective of this playbook is to aggressively halt and reverse the normalization of antisemitism in the mainstream. This strategic focus is critical. It transforms an endless fight into a winnable campaign with a defined, measurable, and achievable goal. Every subsequent play and tactic must be measured against this core objective: Are we making antisemitism less acceptable in public discourse and institutions? This clarity enables focused planning, resource allocation, and the ability to track concrete results.



Play #2: Reframe the Battlefield - A Threat to America, Not Just the Jews

To win, we must change the narrative. The old framing of antisemitism as a uniquely Jewish problem is a strategic dead end. The new approach is to position it as what it has become: a direct assault on American identity and Western democratic values.

This play has two key moves:

Shift the Focus: Frame the current wave of Jew-hatred as a symptom of progressive extremism that threatens all of America. When protesters burn American flags and call for the disruption of the American social order, they show their hand. The fight against Israel is a proxy war; their true target is the foundational principles of the West.

Abandon the "Canary": The "canary in the coal mine" metaphor, which treats antisemitism as an early warning of a future problem, is obsolete and ineffective. We must define pro-Hamas antisemitism as a clear and present challenge to American society today. It is one of many parallel threats—alongside attacks on meritocracy, pluralism, and free speech—that stem from the same radical source.



Play #3: Flip the Mindset — Act Like the Majority You Are

Our single greatest handicap is a psychological one. We operate with a "minority mindset" - the mistaken belief that we are fighting a rearguard battle against an overwhelmingly popular narrative. This is a delusion, born from loud opposition and social media's "collective illusions". Polling data consistently reveals that core support for Israel is significantly larger than the anti-Israel base. To win, we must abandon the defensive crouch and adopt the confident, proactive strategy of a majority. This requires a two-pronged approach: a proud external posture and a decisive internal one.

The External Play: Project Confidence and Go on Offense - A majority doesn't apologize for its existence. We must stop fighting on our detractors' terms - constantly defending against bad-faith accusations of "privilege" and "colonialism". Instead, we must proactively assert a confident, vibrant, and particularistic Jewish identity. This means championing Zionism as a decolonization movement and framing the fight against pro-Hamas antisemitism not as a narrow Jewish problem, but as a defense of Western democratic values against an illiberal threat.

The Internal Play: Build Resilience and Define Red Lines - A majority has the confidence to maintain internal discipline. We must invest heavily in educational frameworks that build a proud Zionist identity, inoculating our youth against the corrosive identity politics that pits them against their own heritage. This also requires leadership to clearly define its red lines, refusing to allow the entire communal agenda to be held hostage by internal fringe voices who have adopted the opposition's arguments

Key Tactic: Activate the Silent Campus Majority - The myth of our numerical inferiority is shattered on campus. The mission is to activate the vast "long tail" of Jewish students - an estimated 70-80% of the more than 350,000 on campus - who face antisemitism but remain isolated and unengaged with traditional organizations. These students distrust the establishment's reactive responses.

Instead of funneling them into existing structures, we must empower them where they are. Provide clarity and strategic tools that enable them to act independently, choosing their own level of engagement. This will transform the silent majority into an active, visible force, decisively breaking the collective illusion that we are outnumbered.

Play #4: Shattering the Collective Illusion

A majority strategy requires dismantling the "collective illusion" that sustains the minority mindset. The apparent numerical inferiority of the pro-Israel voice, especially online, does not reflect public opinion. It is a product of social dynamics that amplify extreme voices, silence moderates, and create a distorted perception of consensus. Breaking this illusion must be a central goal of all communal activity A multi-dimensional attack is required to reclaim the public square from this distortion:

Move 1: Educate and Build Immunity: The first step is to recognize the "collective illusion" as a primary strategic threat. Leadership must educate community members, donors, and allies about how this phenomenon works, explaining that the online "tsunami" is not a reflection of reality but a manufactured consensus. This understanding transforms despair into resolve and empowers individuals to speak out, knowing they are not alone.

Move 2: Wage Strategic Diplomacy with Big Tech: We must move beyond ad-hoc requests and engage in sustained, strategic diplomacy with technology giants. This includes leveraging our communal and coalition influence to demand greater algorithmic transparency, the active disruption of hostile bot networks that create false amplification, and the consistent enforcement of policies against hate that address the unique characteristics of pro-Hamas antisemitism.

Move 3: Build a Superior Tech Arsenal: The community must leverage its resources and the innovative power of the "startup nation" to develop and deploy counter-tools. This means investing in AI-driven solutions to identify and counter coordinated disinformation campaigns, map the flow of hostile narratives, and empower the pro-Israel network with superior data and digital capabilities.

Play #5: Go on Offense - Dismantle the Red-Green Alliance

A defensive posture is a losing one. To win, we must actively dismantle the alliance that fuels the ideological assault against us. This requires executing four simultaneous offensive moves designed to break their connections, expose their contradictions, create consequences, and build our own alliances.

Move 1: Capture the High Ground - We must systematically influence the social and political power centers that the opposition has co-opted. This requires building long-term programs to promote allies to university boards of trustees, cultivate the next generation of newspaper editors, support friendly labor unions, and build influence within the political system, the judiciary, and corporate America.

Move 2: Drive the Wedge - Exploit the glaring ideological contradictions within the Red-Green alliance. We must aggressively highlight the chasm between the liberal left's stated values - such as women's rights, LGBTQ rights, and religious freedom - and the conservative, oppressive positions of their Islamist partners. Exposing these contradictions is a powerful leverage point that will undermine their coalition and weaken their joint power.

Move 3: Create a "Price Tag" - We will impose real-world consequences for antisemitic activity. This comprehensive strategy will expose the operational and financial links between Islamist organizations in the West and terrorist groups or their state sponsors, like Qatar. Action must be taken to sever foreign funding, expose their true anti-democratic agenda, and create a clear social, economic, and legal price tag for the perpetrators of antisemitism.

Move 4: Empower New Allies - It must be assumed that most Muslims in America do not identify with the Muslim Brotherhood's radical agenda. Therefore, we will identify and strengthen anti-Islamist forces within Western Muslim communities, such as the Clarity Coalition. Empowering these diverse voices helps build a powerful counter-narrative from within the very communities our opponents claim to represent





Play #6: Build the 'Big Tent' Coalition

An offensive strategy is impossible without allies. We must move beyond our own echo chambers and build a broad, powerful coalition of partners who share our core interest in defending American democratic values. This play is built on four pillars.

Pillar 1: Rebuild Our Diplomatic Corps - We must immediately strengthen the community relations apparatus - the de facto "foreign ministry" of the Jewish community. This crucial function, responsible for building relationships outside our community, has atrophied significantly since the 1990s and must be revitalized to professionalize our outreach at both local and national levels.

Pillar 2: Forge a Coalition of the Targeted - There is a unique opportunity to unite various groups who are also discriminated against by the rigid framework of progressive discourse. The Jewish community, being the most significantly harmed by a focused campaign, has a unique and critical role to play in leading these diverse coalitions and partnerships with other minority groups.

Pillar 3: Activate the Sympathetic Majority - Our strategy must shift its focus from the small, already-committed pro-Israel camp to the much larger camp of non-Jews who show sympathy for Israel. These are people who perceive the current wave of antisemitism and extremism as a direct threat to their own way of life and values. This is where we find the numbers to win.

Pillar 4: Make Pluralism the Rallying Cry - The common ground for this "Big Tent" coalition is the preservation of American pluralism. The Jewish community must serve as a voice of reason. While fighting antisemitism on the left, we must simultaneously work to preserve and promote the pluralistic society that has enabled the unprecedented prosperity and security of all minority groups, including our own.



Play #7: Particularistic Response: Focus on Jewish Serving Elite

An effective external strategy requires a strong, resilient, and coherent community. We must turn inward to fortify our foundations, transforming the current chaotic response into an effective decentralized one. This play is guided by a core strategic reversal.

The Core Strategy: The Great Reversal - For too long, many have adopted universal values while framing antisemitism as a particular Jewish problem. This is a losing formula. The playbook calls for a complete reversal. Internally: We must emphasize particular Jewish values and a proud identity; Externally: We must universalize the fight against antisemitism, framing it as a threat to all (See Play #2).

Move 1: Champion Proud Particularism - We will shift focus from universalism to a proud and active Zionist Judaism. This means investing in an educational approach that elevates the core values of Jewish mutual responsibility and Hebrew studies.

Move 2: Immediate emphasis should be on ensuring Jewish serving elite, professionals and lay, adopt a more particular Jewish approach.

Move 3: Re-engineer Jewish Education - The fact that many young Jews have internalized narratives that label them "white" and "privileged" is evidence of a failure in our educational frameworks. Jewish schools and institutions, both formal and informal, must be re-engineered to build confident identities immune to this corrosive discourse.

Move 4: Deepen the Israel Connection - The tragedy of October 7th creates a powerful opportunity to forge an updated, emotional bond between American Jews and Israel, reversing years of a widening gap. For many, the connection to the Jewish state has become inescapable. The most effective tool for strengthening this tie is exposing American Jews to the diverse, human faces of Israeli society.





Play #8: Expose and Disarm the Weaponization of Language:

Antisemitic activists deploy “dual-use terminology” to troll, confuse, and divide Jewish communities. These ambiguous phrases derail debate, erode safe spaces, and infiltrate school environments. Five moves:

Identify and Catalog: Map the most common weaponized terms and phrases.

Train Jewish Serving Elite for Counterplay: Equip leaders, educators, and students with language tools to flip the script and expose the tactic in real time.

Set Institutional Boundaries: Push schools, universities, and workplaces to recognize and act against the misuse of such language as harassment.

Apply a ‘Jewish standard’ in Jewish public spaces to ‘dual-use’ terminology, which often aims at challenge the Jewish lived experience.

Recruit Allies from the Jewish Left - The left's support for Hamas has created a moment of profound cognitive dissonance for many progressive Jews who now feel betrayed. This creates a strategic opening leverage their discomfort to acknowledge their recognition of the double standards and dual use terminology within progressive circles to recruit them.

State-Level Playbook

This section outlines the necessary paradigm shift for the Government of Israel, moving from a fragmented response to a unified national security strategy. Today it is clear that pro-Hamas antisemitism is an integral part of the destruction doctrine of Israel's enemies in the region, and therefore it should be defined as a national security issue. This framing requires serious and coordinated governmental treatment of the phenomenon.

Directive #1: Redefine Victory

The national security paradigm must shift from defining victory solely by battlefield results to defining it by the strategic political trends that emerge from it. Since the enemy's primary goal is to make Israel a pariah, true victory should also be measured by achieving a stronger strategic and diplomatic position after a conflict.

Israel must adopt a new national security paradigm where its international standing is a core strategic principle. This means high level of ‘legitimacy’ and diplomatic outcomes are no longer a secondary effect of military action, but a primary consideration that shapes military goals from the outset.

True victory is not just winning on the battlefield but defeating the enemy's central strategy of turning Israel into a pariah. Therefore, military and political moves must be fully integrated to leverage tactical success into strategic gains, such as building a new regional architecture that solidifies Israel's legitimacy and power.

Align Military and Political Action. The lack of this alignment was a central failure in the war, reducing Israel's military maneuvering space and inflaming global antisemitism as a direct result of political, diplomatic, and humanitarian failures.

The Mission: We must plan to defeat Qatar at Harvard with the same strategic rigor we use to defeat Iran in Fordow. Every military operation must be designed and leveraged to create a more favorable political reality.

Directive #2: Redefine the Threat as a National Security Issue

The State’s approach to fighting antisemitism and delegitimization must be fundamentally reframed.

The Core Directive: Frame Antisemitism as a National Security Threat. For too long, antisemitism and delegitimization have been treated as "soft threats". This is a critical error. Pro-Hamas antisemitism is an integral component of the destruction doctrine of Israel's enemies and must be officially defined as a national security issue. This framing mandates a serious, coordinated governmental response.

Establish a Central Command. The national security designation requires an integrating factor at the highest level - the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council, or the Foreign Ministry. The current model, where responsibility lies with ministries that only handle marginal dimensions of the phenomenon, is obsolete.

Directive #3: Establishing a National Authority

A national statutory authority dedicated to combating antisemitism is urgently needed. The complexity and scope of the threat require a professional, empowered executive body with clear authority, budget, and operational independence - one that can ensure continuity and long-term strategic planning.

This authority could be modeled after successful initiatives that began as “incubation units” within existing ministries and later evolved into independent agencies - such as the Government ICT Authority or the National Emergency Authority. During its initial incubation phase, this task force would be responsible for shaping a national strategy, mapping stakeholders and gaps, developing a multi-year work plan, and coordinating early-stage operations across government ministries and security bodies. Once viability is demonstrated and an effective operational doctrine is developed, the unit would transition into a fully independent authority, functioning as the government's dedicated executive arm in this domain.

This national authority would serve as a central coordinating body, applying the “Catalyst Approach” described in the next recommendation. It would not replace the Foreign Ministry or civil society actors, but rather centralize and amplify their efforts. Key advantages of such an authority include:

Continuity and Stability - As a statutory body, it would be more insulated from frequent political turnover, ensuring consistent, long-term policy - unlike ministries tied to specific political appointments.

Professionalism and Focus - The authority would act as a national knowledge center, allowing for specialization, institutional memory, and a data-driven approach rooted in research and intelligence—not reactive media cycles.

Breaking Government Silos - It would act as an empowered integrator, compelling all relevant ministries (Foreign Affairs, Diaspora Affairs, Justice, Economy, etc.) and security agencies to coordinate under a unified national strategy, reducing duplication and waste.

A Single Address for the Global Network - It would serve as a clear, centralized point of contact for Jewish and pro-Israel organizations worldwide, enabling the state to efficiently share intelligence, tech tools, diplomatic and legal support, and other resources in a synchronized way.

Directive #4: The Catalyst Approach - Empower the Network

The state's central role is not to directly lead every fight like an activist, but to act as a catalyst and "enabler" for the global pro-Israel network.

The Premise: Leverage Unique State Positioning. The Israeli government possesses a unique and irreproducible advantage: its formal "state capabilities" and its informal authority as the nation-state of the Jewish people. This strategic asset must be fully leveraged to empower, integrate, and professionalize the diverse civil society organizations already on the ground.

The State's Unique Arsenal: The government will focus on providing unique, high-level capabilities that civil society cannot access alone. The primary contributions are:

Intelligence & Information: State systems will provide the network with critical intelligence on hostile financing, organizational links, and coordinated digital campaigns.

Strategic Diplomacy: The government will lead the diplomatic effort to embed the IHRA definition of antisemitism as a global standard.

Directive #5: Shared-Values Approach is Declining, Re-found the US Alliance on Interests

The old foundation of the US-Israel relationship - a shared "covenant" of values - is crumbling. This narrative is actively alienating the growing isolationist "America First" right and the progressive left. Continuing to use this language is now a strategic liability. The alliance must be urgently re-founded on a clear-eyed, sober discourse of mutual strategic interests.

Proactively work to shift the relationship from unilateral "aid" to bilateral "joint investment". This reframes the entire dynamic, positioning Israel as an innovative partner in defense, technology, and intelligence - an asset to be partnered with, not a problem to be managed.

Focus on American benefit. Frame Israel as a powerful, self-reliant strategic asset that: Serves as a crucial check on state sponsors of terror; Provides unique intelligence and battlefield innovations; Co-develops vital military technology that keeps America safer.

Project power and partnership: The core message to all Americans must be that a strong, independent Israel is a net strategic gain for the United States. This single, interest-based argument simultaneously appeals to the Right’s desire for powerful allies and undermines the Left’s dependency narrative.

Summary

The fight against antisemitism in North America requires a fundamental paradigm shift - from a defensive approach to an offensive approach, from a Jewish particularistic framing to a broad American framing, and from focusing on the committed audience to expanding to broader audiences. The success of the strategy depends on the ability to connect the strengthening of particularistic Jewish identity with the building of broad alliances for America's democratic and pluralistic values.

These challenges require a sophisticated and multi-dimensional state approach. We hope that the recommendations in this document will contribute to the development of effective national policy, while recognizing the complexity of the threat and the need for coordinated and innovative action.

