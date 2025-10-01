A private meeting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held in New York with a group of American technology executives and investors, shortly before his scheduled meeting with President Trump, has sparked a storm of reactions online.

Participants in the meeting included Jacob Helberg, a former advisor at Palantir and a candidate for a senior role in the Trump administration; Eric Gleiman, CEO of the fintech company Ramp; Eric Wu and Keith Rabois, founders of OpenDoor; and Guillermo Rauch, CEO of Vercel.

Rauch, whose company manages the widely used Next.js software library and counts McDonald's, IBM, and Nike among its clients, posted a photo with Netanyahu on his X (formerly Twitter) account. “I enjoyed my conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about how education and training in artificial intelligence can help free societies stay ahead of the curve. We discussed the potential of artificial intelligence to enable anyone to develop software, and the need to ensure that it serves progress and quality. I am optimistic about a future of peace and security for Israel and its neighbors,” Rauch wrote.

The post, featuring a photo with the Israeli prime minister in the midst of the war with Hamas, triggered a wave of harsh criticism online.

One commenter on the r/vuejs forum wrote, “They agreed to sell out to a genocide supporter.” Another added, “I am deleting all use of Nuxt from my projects, forever.” After hours of heated discussion, administrators of the vuejs group removed the post itself but left the comments visible.