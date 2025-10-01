Rabbi Zamir Cohen in a rare blessing: "Whoever makes sure that babies do not lack food, Hashem will make sure that he will not lack in the coming year!"



A person's greatest fear is that he will not have enough to provide for himself and his family, for what they need. That he will not have enough at the end of the month to pay off the credit that is being withdrawn, that he will not have enough money to go shopping at the supermarket.

We want security, we want to know that we have security that we will have all our needs and will not be lacking anything.

Rosh Hashanah is approaching, a day when an allowance is set for every person and every family. On the day when the Holy One, blessed be He, inscribes what we will each have this year, how much exactly we will receive, how much abundance each person will have.

We believe, my brothers and sisters, that the more a person works in the world below, the more he has the power, for each person, even if he is simple, to influence the world above.

What defense can a person take with him on such a day?

Here at the Nezer HaCohen nonprofit, we hear heartbreaking stories about mothers in distress who are unable to give their babies food, who are counting the diapers because they simply do not know that they will have enough for what they need. Truly heartbreaking stories.

I appeal to anyone who can, with Hashem's help, take on the needs of such a baby, so that we can make sure that each baby will receive the food and other accessories he needs.

May the Holy One, blessed be He, not remain indebted to him and He will write him for a year in which he and his family will lack nothing, and they will have great abundance, with Hashem's help.

Measure for measure. He works so that each baby will not lack anything, Hashem will work so that he and his family will not lack anything, with His help in the coming year!"



