פעילות המסתערבים בבלאטה דוברות המשטרה

With intelligence guidance from the Shin Bet and assistance from IDF forces of the Samaria Brigade, fighters from the Judea and Samaria Border Police undercover unit operated in the Balata camp to arrest a wanted suspect.

The forces entered the heart of hostile territory, reached the business where the suspect was located, and carried out a swift, targeted arrest.

Video footage released by the police shows the arrest taking place inside the business, in broad daylight and during normal civilian activity.

In a separate incident overnight, undercover Border Police officers, together with IDF soldiers, operated in Shchem (Nablus), where a terrorist suspected of carrying out shooting attacks was arrested. The forces entered the building where he was hiding, broke in, and detained him in his bed. A firearm was discovered during searches of the premises.

Both suspects were transferred to the Shin Bet for further investigation.