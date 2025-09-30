The White House has released behind-the-scenes photos from the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, which took place at the White House on Monday.

The images capture the two leaders at the start of their official meeting, followed by a joint phone call with Qatar’s Prime Minister. During the call, Netanyahu offered an apology for the Israeli strike in Doha.

Subsequent photos show Netanyahu and Trump reviewing the US President’s plan to end the fighting in Gaza and secure the release of hostages. Additional images feature Netanyahu going over the plan’s details with members of the Israeli delegation.

credit: White House Photo by Daniel Torok

credit: White House Photo by Daniel Torok

credit: White House Photo by Daniel Torok

