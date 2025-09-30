A new mandate poll by i24NEWS, in collaboration with Direct Polls, indicates a clear trend of the coalition strengthening.

The Likud receives 33 mandates in the poll. Bennett 2026 receives 15 mandates, the Democratic Party, Yisrael Beiteinu and Shas receive 10 each.

'Yashar! With Eisenkot' receives 8 mandates, United Torah Judaism also with 8. Otzma Yehudit receives 7, Religious Zionism with 5, Hadash-Ta'al with 5, Ra'am 5, and Yesh Atid with only 4 mandates.

Yoaz Hendel's Miluimnikim ("Reservists") party, Balad and Blue and White, do not pass the threshold.

According to the blocs, Netanyahu's coalition has 63 seats, the opposition has 47, and the Arab parties together win 10 seats.