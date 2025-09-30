IDF: The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, in the Gaza Strip: “The war continues. The bravery of our soldiers and commanders across all arenas, and in Gaza in particular, is creating new opportunities and bringing us closer to meeting the war’s objectives. We must continue to excel in military action and lead with professionalism. The IDF will provide the political echelon with flexibility for any decision in conducting the campaign.”

The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, held today (Tuesday) a field tour in the Gaza Strip with the Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor; the Military Advocate General, MG Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi; the Commander of the 162nd Division, BG Sagiv Dahan; and brigade commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff spoke with the commanders and troops operating in the area, and held an operational situational assessment, in which he praised the troops' performance in Operation “Gideon's Chariots II”.

The Chief of the General Staff instructed the commanders regarding the framework for combat for the coming days, emphasizing the need to continue intense operations and to maintain a strong defensive support for the troops, alongside increasing vigilance, preparedness and readiness.

The Chief of the General Staff emphasized that the activities of the troops are being carried out responsibly and professionally in conjunction with the objectives of the war.

From the remarks of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir: “We are in a unique reality, in a period of historic war and at a consequential crossroads. The war continues. The bravery of our soldiers and commanders across all arenas, and in Gaza in particular, is leading to new opportunities and bringing us closer to meeting the war’s objectives. We must continue to excel in military action and lead with professionalism. The IDF will provide the political echelon with flexibility for any decision in conducting the campaign.”

I am heavily involved in the inquiries into October 7th - one must not underestimate the enemy. As a rule, I direct that all of the IDF’s capabilities be harnessed and committed for the sake of the troops on the ground. All directorates and service branches are doing everything to ensure you do not lack anything. To achieve our objectives - the return of the hostages, the decisive defeat of Hamas, and the intensification of strikes against its capabilities. I am very impressed by your activity in the Gaza Strip; I have deep appreciation for you and for the troops, and we must maintain ironclad focus and patience as the war’s next developments unfold. We will continue to maintain readiness and vigilance, be prepared along the lines of defense, and operate offensively to achieve security.