Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich issued a scathing statement on Tuesday morning, expressing strong opposition to the 21-point plan presented by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza.

“I have much to say, and God willing I will do so after a series of consultations I will hold today,” he began, adding, “But one thing must already be said — and forgive me in advance for dampening the joy and bringing a sober view of reality: to revert, after October 7th and two years of sacrifice, heroism and devotion by a nation of lions — with painful costs and dramatic achievements in all arenas, thank God — to the old notion of outsourcing our security to foreigners and clinging to illusions that someone else will do the job for us ‘without the High Court and without B’Tselem’... to trade actual gains on the ground for diplomatic illusions and shiny ceremonies, to talk again of 'two states', of ‘Palestinians ruling Palestinians’, of setting up a Palestinian police force trained by Egypt and Jordan, of inserting Qatar as a central player — this whole stew is so outdated. It’s a return to the Oslo concept.”

He continued, “It is a historic missed opportunity to finally break free from the chains of Oslo — a resounding diplomatic failure, a willful blindness, and a turning of our backs on all the lessons of October 7. In my estimation, it will end in tears. Our children will once again have to fight in Gaza. This is what Einstein defined as insanity: doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

Calling it “a tragedy of leadership fleeing from its calling,” Smotrich questioned whether there was still hope: “Is there a chance that, once again, the enemy’s intransigence will save us from ourselves, as has happened so often before? That reality will compel us to return to a path of courage, victory, and taking responsibility for our destiny and our security — this time with broader international backing?”

He went on to question whether the current course was the only viable option given the circumstances: “In light of international pressure, the destructive hostage campaign, the Prime Minister’s initial refusal to conquer Gaza or adopt Trump’s original plan, military foot-dragging, the failure to bring army leadership on board, a faltering coalition, and natural fatigue after two years of war — is this the maximum achievable at this time? These are good questions. We will consult, consider, and decide, God willing.”

He concluded emphatically, “But the celebrations since yesterday are simply absurd.”