Mohammed al-Farah, a member of the Houthi terrorist organization's political bureau, rejected US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza, calling it "unworkable."

According to al-Farah, the plan seeks to shift full blame to his organization, absorb global outrage against Israel, and undermine international solidarity with the Palestinian Arabs.

At the same time, Hamas officially received the plan from the Egyptian and Qatari mediators, and its leadership pledged to seriously review it.

Italy and France, in the meantime, commended the plan and expressed willingness to play an active role in its implementation.

On the other hand, the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziad al-Nakhla, expressed opposition to the plan, writing: "What they announced at Netanyahu and Trump's press conference is an American-Israeli deal and it totally expresses the Israeli position and is a recipe for the continued aggression against the Palestinian people."

He said Israel is trying to use the United States to "force through what it failed to achieve in the war, and therefore, we regard the American-Israeli declaration as a recipe for igniting the region."