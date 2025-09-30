The Rabbinical Alliance of America (RAA/Igud HaRabbanim) recently celebrated its 83rd anniversary with its 37th annual Chai Elul Siyum HaShas. The distinguished event, held at the historic Sephardic Lebanese Congregation under the spiritual guidance of its Mara D’atra, Rabbi Eliyahu Elbaz, brought together esteemed rabbis, community leaders, and public servants to honor the collective completion of the Talmud and celebrate the organization's enduring legacy.

The tradition of the annual Siyum HaShas was originally suggested to the RAA’s late president, Rabbi Avraham Hecht, ZT” L, by the Rishon L’Tzion, Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu, ZT” L. The esteemed Rabbi Meyer Shapiro, ZT” L, former Chief Rabbi of Buenos Aires, Argentina, was set to serve as the event's first chairman. Tragically, he passed away prior to the inaugural Siyum. In a poignant tribute, the first event was held to commemorate his shloshim (the 30-day period of mourning), and the Siyum has been dedicated to his memory ever since. This legacy is carried on by his family, led by R’ Pinny Shapiro, who continues to sponsor the annual gathering. The event also honors the memory of his mother, Rebbetzin Pearl Yita Shapiro, ZT” L, as well as Rabbi Avraham Hecht, ZT” L, and Rabbi Nachum Zvi Josephy, ZT” L.

The evening was a testament to communal partnership, sponsored by Rabbi Moish and Sorah Schmerler in memory of Rebbetzin Shelly Schmerler, ZT” L, and HaRav Shmuel Borenstein, ZT” L.

The program was skillfully chaired by Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, Executive Vice-President of the RAA. The evening's leadership included:

Rabbi Moish Schmerler, Executive Director of the RAA, as Dinner Chairman.

Rabbi Yehoshua S. Hecht, Presidium Member, as Convocation Chairman.

Rabbi Pesach Lerner, Founder and Chairman of Eretz HaKodesh, as Siyum HaShas Chairman.

Rabbi Yitzchok Bistrizky, Founder and President of Mikvah USA, who led the Siyum.

Rabbi Leibel Wulliger, Rosh HaKollel of Nachlas Dovid, Yeshivah Torah Vodaath, who led the Hascholas HaShas (the beginning of the new study cycle).

A key highlight was the conferral of Semicha (rabbinical ordination) from the Kollel Ayshel Avraham Zichron Yaakov Rabbinical Seminary. The ordination was presented by the Rosh Kollel, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Serebryanski, and the Rav Hakollel, Rabbi Yaakov Klass. The new ordinands were Rabbi Mordecai Schmerler, son of RAA Executive Director Rabbi Moish Schmerler and grandson of longtime RAA member Rabbi Isaac Schmerler, and Rabbi Dr. Labbish Mordechai (Len) Laponson, a respected internal medicine physician from Arizona.

The RAA celebrated a number of distinguished public servants and community leaders for their outstanding dedication and service:

Hon. Robert S. Tucker, FDNY Commissioner

Deputy Assistant Chief David S. Simms, Staten Island Borough Commander, FDNY

Assistant Commissioner Alden Isiah Foster, Community Affairs Bureau, NYPD

Chief Chaplain Dr. Alfred Correa, Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Assistant Chief Mellissa A. Eger, Staten Island Borough Commander, NYPD

Deputy Chief Richard S. Taylor, Commanding Officer, Community Affairs Bureau, NYPD

Rabbi Jacob Eisdorfer, Liaison to Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso

Mark Meyer Appel, Founder and President of The Bridge Multicultural Project

Annesa Ali, Chief of Staff to the Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island and Founder of Making A Change With Kindness

Rabbi David Heskiel, NYPD Clergy Liaison

Led by Convocation Chairman Rabbi Yehoshua S. Hecht, the RAA passed several resolutions affirming its position on key issues:

Support for Israeli Sovereignty: A call for Israel to formally annex and recognize Judea and Samaria (Yehuda and Shomron) as integral parts of the Land of Israel.

Protecting Family Values: A call to launch a "Nation-wide Federation of Parents" to advocate for traditional family values and protect students from ideological indoctrination in schools.

Support for the Chief Rabbinate of Israel: Reaffirming strong support for the Chief Rabbinate as the exclusive authority on matters of conversion, personal status, and kashruth in Israel.

Support for the U.S. Administration: Applauding the administration of President Donald J. Trump for its support of Israel in the war against Hamas.

Recognition of Eretz HaKodesh: Thanking Rabbi Pesach Lerner for his vital contributions to Israeli and American Jewry through his work with Eretz HaKodesh.

Congratulations to Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik: Congratulating the RAA's Executive Vice-President on his appointment as a Judge of the New York State Court of Claims.

Recognition of the Coalition of Jewish Values (CJV): Applauding the CJV and its managing director, Rabbi Yaakov Menken, for effectively representing Torah views on major social issues in the national media.

The celebratory evening concluded on a hopeful note, with attendees sharing blessings for a good and sweet New Year and offering prayers for a year of peace and redemption.