Five IDF soldiers from the 82nd Battalion of the 7th Brigade, including an officer from the IDF Medical Corps and an officer from the Armored Corps, were severely injured on Monday during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

The incident ensued at around 17:25, when soldiers engaged in close-range encounters with several terrorists who infiltrated the brigade’s position in Gaza City. The terrorists attached two explosive devices to a tank from the 82nd Battalion, and another face-to-face exchange of fire with small arms took place. In these clashes, five soldiers were seriously wounded.

According to the IDF, two of the five terrorists were confirmed killed within the position’s area — one by a tank shell and another in direct fire during close combat with battalion forces. A manhunt is now underway for the remaining three who fled.

During the evacuation process, six additional soldiers were lightly wounded. All injured troops were evacuated to the hospital, and their families have been notified.