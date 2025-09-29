The IDF and ISA announced on Monday that last week, they struck and eliminated in the area of Gaza City, the terrorist Musa Shaldan, the deputy commander of Hamas’ Zeitun Battalion.

Shaldan commanded as a company commander during the infiltration into Israel on October 7th, and was one of the leading figures behind the launching of incendiary balloons toward Israeli territory.

Additionally, he was also responsible for the release of hostages in Gaza City, taking part in Hamas’ parade during their release and in the latest hostage release deal.

Throughout the war, while operating from within humanitarian shelters, he carried out numerous attacks, such as sniper fire, explosives, and anti-tank fire against IDF troops operating in the area, and he was responsible for Hamas’ combat compound plan in Zeitoun. In the past, he served as the battalion’s intelligence officer as well as deputy company commander.