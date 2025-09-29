White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke to Fox News on Monday, just hours before US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are scheduled to meet, about the US plan to end the war in Gaza.

Leavitt boasted that "nobody knows better than President Trump to reach a good and reasonable deal for both sides."

She noted that Trump met with the leaders of Arab states "to hear them out and understand their concerns." She also mentioned that the administration has been in both direct and indirect talks with Hamas and in constant communication with "our friend and ally" Prime Minister Netanyahu.

According to the secretary, "Both sides have to give up a little bit and might leave the table a little bit unhappy. That's ultimately how we are going to end this conflict."

She insisted that the war "must end at the negotiating table. The President has made it very clear he wants to see the killing end, he wants to see the hostages released, and that's why Special Envoy Witkoff drafted this very detailed and comprehensive 21-point plan and has proposed it to both sides."

She concluded by stating that "we hope sides agree. That's the expectation."

An adviser to President Donald Trump involved in the American plan to end the war told Axios on Monday that if Netanyahu does not agree to the deal, the White House will see him as at fault for continuing the war, "enabling Hamas and doing nothing for the Palestinians who have so many humanitarian needs. People will continue to starve. Let's hope we get there."

"The Arabs have agreed to it like 100%. Now we're waiting for the president to work his magic on Netanyahu," the adviser added.