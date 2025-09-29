I listened very closely to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s recent speech at the United Nations and his press conference after meeting President Trump. While he deserves praise for many of the things he said, it dismays me that the main point was barely alluded to.

The goal of Hamas is not to conquer the Land of Israel. Yes, they do want to kill all of the Jews in Israel but that is just the beginning of their Jihad war against all people who refuse to accept the doctrine of Islam. They are not fighting a war over land or over the creation of a Palestinian Arab State. They are waging a religious war.

This is the message which Netanyahu must communicate to the world and to Trump. He must explain what fuels Hamas and the fundamentalist ideology which drives them to make Islam the one-and-only religion. This is behind their chants of “Allah Achbar” - to make Allah supreme over Hashem and Jesus. Their war is not only against Israel - it is against all of the West and anyone who stands in their path. Netanyahu mentioned this, but he needs to sharpen the message without being afraid of distancing so-called moderate Arab countries in which Fundamentalist Islamism is presently squelched.

Indeed, Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke about “Radical Islam” but people don’t understand what this means. They think it pertains to cultural customs like strict dress codes for women and their lack of freedom. He has to be far more exacting than this. He has to expose the details of Jihad, what the small letters say, the mission to enslave all peoples and kill everyone who refuses to bow down, Jew and non-Jew alike.

This must also become the main thrust of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and all government hasbara in order to make the danger clear to all humanity. The governments around the world who are recognizing the State of "Palestine" must be made aware that "Palestine" is not the issue at all. The fanatics of Hamas and the Arabs in Israel will never be content with statehood - they want their murderous religion to conquer the world.

Without this explanation, the majority of " good-hearted" people will continue to believe that the conflict is about territory. This is not the case at all. And for this reason, Netanyahu’s statement about having a group of moderate Arab nations take civilian control over Gaza is a fantasy that has failed over and over again. This “solution” will surely return Hamas to power under some new name in the same way that Hamas ousted the Palestinian Authority’s rule over Gaza.

Netanyahu must change his narrative of the conflict to a far more urgent warning before all of Europe, Australia, and Canada turn into Hamastan colonies where Islam is the only religion in town. If it is not too late.