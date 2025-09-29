Haim Shilo (Solo), Holocaust survivor, fighter, educator, and one of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Am, has recently returned to his home in the kibbutz - two years after being forced to leave following the brutal terror attack of October 7.

His return symbolizes not only a personal closure but also the strength of spirit and determination of a generation that survived, built, and continued to contribute to Israeli society to this very day.

Shilo was born in Germany, but even before the outbreak of World War II, he and his family fled the harassment and persecution of the Nazis. Since then, he has been recognized as a Holocaust survivor. He chose to dedicate his life to education, community, and building the country. In 2008, he joined the activities of the Aviv for the Third Age Association, underwent special training to assist Holocaust survivors in realizing their rights, and since then has helped hundreds of survivors improve their lives. Requests reached him not only from the south - from Ashkelon to Eilat - but even from the north, through a “word of mouth” network of friends helping friends.

Over the years, Shilo has become a well-known and respected figure in the field of volunteer work for Holocaust survivors. In 2016, he was awarded the “Medal of Light” by the Foundation for the Benefit of Holocaust Victims in Israel. In 2022, he received the title of Honorary Citizen of the Eshkol Regional Council for his years of activity, in an emotional Independence Day ceremony. Even today, at the age of 100, he remains in regular contact with the association’s rights advisors, takes part in training sessions, and keeps up to date with the latest developments in the field.

Upon his return home to the kibbutz, Shilo described his experience: “The first night at home was excellent. I slept well. They said there were shots and explosions during the night but it was completely quiet for me, although it is clear that everything could change at any moment. No matter what you think, I am at the end of my days, and the ones I care about are my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.”

The kibbutz, he added, continues to attract many people: “We don’t have enough available houses in the kibbutz. There is a waiting list of people who really want to join. The kibbutz exists and functions. Apparently, people are optimistic and believe that things will get better. This place is wonderful.”

Attorney Aviva Silverman, founder of Aviv for the Third Age, beautifully captured Shilo’s legacy: “Haim symbolizes for me the spirit of revival - not only personal but national. He rose from the ashes and built here a life of meaning, of contribution, and of love.”

The association’s CEO, Orly Sivan, also emphasized that his return to Nir Am represents a living symbol of hope: “Haim is the oldest volunteer in the association and has assisted hundreds of Holocaust survivors. His character serves as an inspiration for generations of volunteers who followed in his footsteps. We are proud to accompany him over the years and view his return as a source of strength and inspiration for us all.”

Haim Shilo Courtesy

