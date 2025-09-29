The controversy over Tucker Carlson's antisemitic remarks at Charlie Kirk's memorial service on September 21, 2025, demands answers to two foundational and separate questions:

1. Who gains from the assassination of Charlie Kirk?

2. Is Tucker Carlson advocating antisemitism?

To answer these questions, we must first examine the Judeo-Christian tradition itself. Our Founding Fathers were Christian men whose ethics and morality derived from their Judeo-Christian roots and then provided the infrastructure for our founding documents including the United States Constitution. So, who are the Jews and who are the Christians who still represent the originating Judeo-Christian tradition of our Founding Fathers?

Charlie Kirk was a born-again Christian who preached faith, family, and flag--the original triptych of commitments that support individualism and freedom in America's constitutional republic, Canada, Western Europe, and Israel. The political assassination of Charlie Kirk had three tactical objectives:

1. To stop Turning Point USA (TPUSA), the American non-profit organization founded by Charlie Kirk in 2012, and end its mission of promoting the nation's return to our Founding Fathers' conservative policies and principles.

2. To stop Charlie Kirk from speaking and end his iconic "Prove Me Wrong" events on college campuses.

3. To stop young people from embracing Americanism and returning to their historical Judeo-Christian roots.

I speak as an American citizen, but what I am saying applies to Canada, Western Europe, and Israel. The world is at war: Globalism vs. Nationalism:

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. America's children are the primary target of the globalist predators. (Linda Goudsmit, Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier--Reality Is, 2024) The globalist elite are an international consortium of extremely powerful, ubra-wealthy, men and women in and out of governments whose goal is to rule the world with absolute power. The globalist elite advocate the overthrow of the current world order of sovereign nation states and support transnational governance under the auspices of the lethally corrupt United Nations and its associated organizations. The globalism and the globalist elite who I reference are specifically Western megalomaniacs who will ultimately be challenged by the equally megalomaniacal communists and Islamists who are also determined to rule the world. And before anyone dismisses this as a conspiracy theory, it is essential to remember that every conspiracy begins with a theory. (Linda Goudsmit, Rich Swier Interview, November 2024)

So, who gains from the assassination of Charlie Kirk? Certainly not Israel led by nationalist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu because, like the United States, Israel is a bifurcated nation. Leftist (Marxist, Labor, Socialist, progressive, whatever their label) politicians in Israel, America, Canada, and Western Europe, stand against the politicians and citizens who support nationalism in their respective countries.

President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu are unapologetically committed to the sovereignty of their nations and to the individual freedom of their citizens. The bifurcation that is destabilizing Western nations around the world is the conflict between globalism and nationalism, between collectivism and individualism.

Tactically, the globalist elite fund and foment the divisiveness and chaos that leftism intentionally creates inside nation-states around the world. Leftists are the universal soldiers who do the dirty work of the globalists. They divide, weaken, and collapse nation-states from within in preparation for imposition of globalism's planetary, totalitarian Unistate.

The globalist elite strategists understand the universal human longing to belong and understand that religion is and always has been an essential component of social order, cultural identity, individual identity, and national identity. Globalism exploits human nature by disguising its totalitarian Unistate as the place of planetary peace and unity, because we are all in this together. What globalists fail to disclose is that the Unistate is a regression back to the binary structure of rulers and ruled on a planetary scale.

Born again Christians are those who accept Jesus Christ as their Savior and experience a spiritual rebirth and new life in faith. Charlie Kirk was an exemplary born again Christian and an existential political threat to the globalist elite. Charlie Kirk's very personal message to young Americans on college campuses was to reject the anti-American, progressive, Marxist, pro-Islamist, globalist indoctrination they were receiving from their leftist/liberal professors. Charlie Kirk provided America's youth an alternative lifestyle and encouraged them to return to our founding Judeo-Christian values of faith, family, and flag.

The assassin killed the messenger but could not kill the message. Since Charlie Kirk's memorial service on September 21, 2025, there have been over 100,000 requests for new chapters of TPUSA.

Charlie Kirk was a visionary who understood that the battlefield for America must be fought at the frontlines, on college campuses where the next generations of American leaders and followers were being indoctrinated in Marxism, not educated in Americanism. Charlie Kirk was a staunch supporter of President Trump and was successfully bringing young people into the populist Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. Kirk demonstrated how a return to Americanism and its founding Judeo-Christian values of faith, family, and flag would provide beauty and happiness in their lives.

So, when Tucker Carlson speaks at the memorial for Charlie Kirk, and stokes antisemitic conspiracy theories by inferring that Israel is responsible for the assassination of Charlie Kirk, then Tucker Carlson is also doing the dirty work of the globalists. Carlson's divisive language is a disguised attempt to shatter the born-again Christian commitment to the Jewish State of Israel and to the Jewish people. From a political point of view, if the globalists can tactically divide the Judeo-Christian tradition that supports the national sovereignty of America and Israel, then Tucker Carlson's 15-minutes of fame places him alongside globalism's most infamous puppet, Barack Hussein Obama.

In The Art of War, 7th-century Chinese military strategist, Sun Tzu, teaches us that all war is deceit, and that the supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting. Barack Hussein Obama's promise to fundamentally transform America is arguably the most colossal humanitarian hoax and grandest deception of globalism's 100-year war on nation-states. His policies almost succeeded in moving America from constitutional republic to socialism--and then came President Donald J. Trump.

The globalist War on America is being fought in America, on America, by Americans. It is a war that American patriots were never supposed to win. President Donald Trump recognized how important Charlie Kirk and TPUSA were to the future of the MAGA movement and welcomed them into his reelection campaign in 2024. TPUSA brought a new generation of young Americans into the MAGA movement which also opened its tent to include an older group of disillusioned Democrats who recognized the tyranny and lies of the leftist Democrat party. President Donald Trump's MAGA movement brought hope to Americans and restored their pride in being American.

His electrifying address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, 2025, stunned the world. President Trump publicly exposed the green climate change agenda with its carbon footprint as a hoax designed to redistribute manufacturing and industrial activity away from developed countries. He exposed globalism's uncontrolled migration agenda as totally evil and then stated unequivocally that Christianity is the most persecuted religion on the planet.

The one thing President Trump missed in his extraordinary speech is that first comes Saturday, then comes Sunday. First the Jews, then the Christians. The globalist War on America is a war on the Judeo-Christian religions in America and beyond.

Globalism's tactical divide-and-conquer strategy is targeting the foundational infrastructure of America--our Judeo-Christian tradition. If the pro-Islamist globalists can successfully create enough divisiveness between Christians and Jews worldwide to collapse the Judeo-Christian infrastructure of the United States, Canada, Western Europe, and Israel, then the foundation of Western civilization will collapse. Antisemitism is globalism's nuclear political weapon in its war on nation-states, and declaring Palestine a nation-state is globalism's nuclear political bomb.

Charlie Kirk wanted to bring harmony and peace to the world. He rejected violence, chaos, and deceit. His short life was a model of constructive dialogue for uniting people under the banner of faith, family, and flag. Charlie Kirk embraced the same principle of nonviolent political change as Martin Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi--three men of peace assassinated to silence their populist message of hope and freedom.

Linda Goudsmit is a graduate of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and author of the philosophy book Dear America: Who’s Driving the Bus? and its political sequel, The Book of Humanitarian Hoaxes: Killing America with ‘Kindness’ as well as The Collapsing American Family: From Bonding to Bondage and her latest book, Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier--Reality Is. All are books that connect the philosophical, political, and psychological dots of the globalist war on both American and individual sovereignty. Linda and her husband live in Florida.

This article was written on September 27, 2025.