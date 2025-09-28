Examining recent events, it’s clear that some of President Trump's moves towards Israel are very positive while others raise eyebrows, but viewed together, they form a troubling pattern. As someone invested in history, and clear thinking about politics, the implications for American and Israeli interests deserve scrutiny.

NATO, Israel, and American Authority

• The U.S. is bound by treaty to defend any NATO member under attack.

• Critically, America cannot force NATO members to obey—or accept—U.S. directives.

• Israel, meanwhile, remains America’s most consistent supporter in global affairs.

• There is no formal U.S.-Israel military alliance, yet Trump continues to dictate terms regarding Israel’s defense policy. This sits uneasily in the context of true alliances.

Who Gets Orders, Who Gets Negotiations?

• Trump issues stern directives to Israel, telling them explicitly what they can and cannot do.

• He seems to converse more cautiously with Iran whose leadership directs terror and bloodshed against Israel and others. For example: Trump told Israel precisely when they were permitted to bomb Iranian targets, and when to halt.

• After Israel’s 12-day campaign against Iran, Trump stepped in and spared Iran’s leadership, ostensibly to prevent chaos, but also allowing them breathing room to regroup.

Iran: Bombed but Not Broken

• Trump briefly hit Iranian nuclear infrastructure, only to stop short, leaving Iran’s leaders intact and capable of rebuilding their arsenal.

• Iran continues to finance and arm terror groups targeting Israel, with minimal U.S. pushback.

• When attacks on U.S. ships by Houthis paused, Trump swiftly withdrew American assets, leaving Israel more vulnerable than before.

Egypt and Turkey: Silent Moves, Missed Signals

• Trump did not respond swiftly to Egypt’s refusal to admit Gazans into the Sinai, while overlooking Egypt’s buildup of U.S.-supplied arms there, even in possible breach of Egypt’s treaty with Israel.

• Joint Egyptian-Turkish naval maneuvers went unaddressed, despite posing a potential direct threat to Israel.

• Turkey’s preparations for conflict with Israel provoked no public response from Trump, either.

• Despite Ankara’s rising hostility to Israel, Trump is contemplating supplying F35s to Turkey.

Qatar: Funding Terror, Playing Both Sides

• Qatar’s shadowy support for anti-Israel terror and anti-U.S. politics seems lost on both Trump and his advisors, including Steve Whitkof.

• Meanwhile, the message to Israel? Do not declare sovereignty in Judea-Samaria.

• Israel has not requested one U.S. soldier with boots on the ground—but still, there are only restrictions on Israeli actions, especially regarding annexing historic Jewish territories.

Is Iran Allowed to Regroup?

• Iran is rebuilding its military and missile arsenal, with U.S. acquiescence.

• Iranian-backed Houthi forces targeting Israel receive upgrades and aid, seemingly unchecked.

• The recent moves point to a disturbing readjustment of alliances: “Qatar and the United States are on the verge of finalizing an enhanced defense cooperation agreement.” Israel’s strategic interests seem ignored.

Protecting Adversaries, Pressuring Allies

• Trump now shields Iran from Israeli retaliation, but is not defending Israel from Iranian threats.

• Qatar, hostile to both Israel and the U.S., is now a beneficiary of American protection from Israel.

• Iranian-backed Houthi weapons programs and invasion plots against Israel go unaddressed by Washington.

Trump’s Risky Bet

• Trump’s belief in “the art of the deal” when negotiating with Middle Eastern powers ignores historical patterns and the deep-rooted fanaticism sometimes present.

• Such an approach risks not only Israel’s security, but potentially U.S. interests as well.

• The repeated willingness to gamble is unsettling.

Where Are the Ideas?

After browsing the sites of 50 major American Jewish advocacy groups, the prevailing mood is stagnation:

• Only platitudes. No concrete proposals—except from one leftist group urging Congress to ban certain bombs destined for Israel.

• Not a single voice advocating Israel’s sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

• Not a single group appears to notice when the White House seems to be undermining Israel’s position.

• None propose that wealthy Arab states take in and house any Gazans.

• The American Jewish leadership, at least at the organizational level, seems out of creative solutions for the current crisis.

Closing Reflection

These issues merit concern for anyone tracking history and geopolitics. The drift away from defending strategic partners and values, and confidence in negotiation with implacable adversaries should make allies and observers nervous about the trajectory of U.S. foreign policy.

“How can I curse whom God has not cursed? How can I denounce whom the Lord has not denounced? From the top of the rocks I see them, and from the hills I gaze down: a people that dwells alone; not reckoned among the nations.” (Balaam in Numbers 23:8-9)

“When that day comes, I will make Yerushalayim a heavy stone for all the peoples. All who try to lift it will hurt themselves, and all the earth’s nations will be amassed against her.” (Zechariah 12:3)

Rachel Neuwirth is an internationally recognized political commentator and analyst, who is also a former board member of American Jewish Congress, West Coast Region. She specializes in Middle Eastern Affairs with particular emphasis on Militant Islam and Israeli foreign policy.