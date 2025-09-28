Tucker Carlson has posted a video denouncing what he believes to be the excessive influence wielded by Prime Minister Netanyahu over President Trump.

In a video he posted, Carlson said, "Bibi’s running around — this is a fact, I’m not guessing about this because I talked to people he said it to — is running around the Middle East, his region in his own country and telling people point blank, just stating it, “I control the United States. I control Donald Trump.” He’s saying that — and again I’m not guessing at all, that’s a fact. I dare them to say that’s not true because it is true. They know it’s true."

He directed his remarks personally at Netanyahu, and added that he was not applying this to the State of Israel, to Israelis, "and certainly not Jews, whatever that means."

"The secular Prime Minister of a country is doing immense harm to Donald Trump's presidency, to the United States, and to the world. This is an unbalanced person who is meddling in an extensive way in American politics; he is loathed by the entire world, he needs the United States, and at the same time, has this patronizing attitude towards Donald Trump, demeaning Trump to people Trump knows."

"Objectively, seperating from Bibi is an essential next mkove, and very soon - he is hurting his own country, our country, and the world," Carlson warned.

During an appearance on the System Update podcast, he noted that he also blames American leaders for this: "I’m attacking my leaders who are allowing my nation of 350 million people to be forced into doing things that are bad for me and my children because of some other country."

Netanyahu rejected the claims in an interview with Fox News: "President Trump does what he does because he decides what's in America's best interest. I've said this often, I don't decide a thing for President Trump. He is the most independent and amazing leader I've seen in all my years."