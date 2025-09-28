The IDF and ISA struck and eliminated the terrorist Hasan Mahmoud Hasan Hussein, who served as a Nukhba company commander in the Bureij Battalion of Hamas’ Central Camps Brigade.

Hassan operated alongside Muhammad Abu Atiwi, who was eliminated in October 2024. Together they commanded the brutal massacre carried out in the bomb shelter on Route 232 in Re’im during Hamas’ brutal October 7th massacre. Hassan also took part in the abductions of Israeli civilians.

Additionally, as part of his role as a Nukhba company commander in the Bureij Battalion, he directed, led, and executed several terrorist attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against the terrorists who took part in the brutal October 7th massacre," the defense bodies pledged in a joint announcement.