Chedvata, the first-ever haredi Hesder Yeshiva, has enrolled over 400 students this year at four campuses throughout Israel.

A Hesder Yeshiva is a Torah studying institute for after high-school, which combines Torah studies and army service.

Founded eight years ago by haredim, Chedvata is beginning to have an impact on the haredi community, strengthening the future of Israel.

Click here for more details and to support

Chedvata’s 3-part program includes:

Torah learning in the mornings

Academic studies in the afternoon, toward a college degree with Ashkelon College

Army service in a haredi IDF unit.

Chedvata is increasing the number of haredim in both the army and the workforce, strengthening Israel militarily and economically. With haredim making up 25% of all Jewish Israeli citizens under 18, expanding Chedvata’s enrollment is crucial for Israel's future.

The most divisive issue today that prevents Achdut (Unity) in Israel, is haredim not serving in the army. Chedvata is the #1 solution to this problem as the more haredim go into the army the more they develop appreciation for Israel, and the more the broader public see more haredim actively serving in the IDF!

Contributions to Chedvata accomplishes three vitals goals at once:

Supports Israeli soldiers who put their lives on the line protecting Israel and the Jewish People;

Provides job training, which according to the Rambam is the highest level of tzedakah (charity); and

Promotes Achdut (Unity) in Israel, which is the key for us to be victorious over our enemies.

You can make a big difference! Until now Chedvata was unknown outside of Israel, as Chedvata has only starting publicizing what we do outside of Israel this year. Forward this article and our website (www.chedvata.org) by email or social media to your friends or shul list.

Bezalel Kovach z”l with Rabbi Hartman Courtesy

Contributions are in loving memory of Chedvata soldier Staff Sgt. Bezalel Kovach z”l, who was killed in Gaza at just 20 years of age.

Bottom line: Chedvata currently has over 400 haredi student recruits, and with your support we can grow that number to thousands.

Enjoy our video below

Visit our homepage at www.chedvata.org