Something like half the joint emptied out when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu got up to address the near-200 members of the UN General Assembly.

They stormed off ceremoniously. Made you think of High School Mean Girls in the cafeteria who snub the girl when she dares to pull up a seat.

To those who remained, Netanyahu spoke his mind like a man among friends, how together we can achieve peace in the Middle East, and make this a better world.

But then he turned realistic and accused them of caving to terror. Unfortunately, they had already left the building. (No matter, the whole world heard and saw the speech).

He sounded just like Golda Meir…to prove how times don’t change…when it comes to Israel…a people destined to dwell alone among the nations… Bilam in the Book of Numbers.

Seems to me that we are living in Biblical times, namely so far as Israel. We also have it from our Bible, the Almighty saying, “Do no harm to my treasured people.”

Canada, France, Australia, the UK etc think otherwise when they announce themselves in favor of a Palestinian Arab terror state…how, when, why, where?

For what purpose, as I keep saying, except to sock it to the Jews. Mein Kampf from generation to generation.

Alas, from father to son.

Decades ago they equated Zionism with racism, and it stuck until it was finally expunged. It still circulates along with the air conditioning, and every breath they take.

They can’t handle the truth, that Israel is the most welcoming of all the surrounding empires, churches, mosques, cafes, beaches, open to all.

Go, keep telling it to the UN, as Netanyahu keeps trying, to any one of them who will listen, many of them tinhorn dictators anyway.

They wish they were more like Israel...upon which Moses declared liberty.

Go, tell it to Tucker Carlson. Tell it to Candace Owens. Tell it to Megyn Kelly, who is starting to make me feel uncomfortable.

Maybe give it a rest, Megyn, any talk about Israel. Just skip the topic for a while, because frankly, on the Jews and our 3,500 year odyssey, you know nothing.

You know about the Jews as I know about the Irish….and only Israel is put under a magnifying glass.

High School and college punks feel emboldened to get their licks in.

Please, do not explain to me about Jew hatred. I am a pro at this and can smell it a mile away, down to the UN.

Trump scolded the UN as a useless organization. Once, he said, he believed in its promise, but no more.

They did not walk out on him.

In the words of Mel Brooks…It is good to be the king.

Netanyahu made sure to get this across. Israel is sovereign, and forget your dreams of a Palestinian Arab terror state.

He spoke as the prime minister of Israel. Imagine that before 1948.

So times do change.

Jack Engelhard banner Courtesy

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva.

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all.”