The National Security Committee met today (Sunday) to debate the proposed legislation on the death penalty for terrorists.

Participants in the discussion included the Minister of National Security, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir; MK Limor Son Har-Melech; representatives from the Ministry of Justice; and officials from the security establishment, including Shin Bet and the IDF.

Gal Hirsch, the Coordinator for Prisoners and Missing Persons, opposed the law at this stage, stating: “According to the information we have, there are 48 hostages—20 are alive, two are in critical danger, and unfortunately 26 are no longer alive.”

Committee Chairman, MK Tzvika FogHel, opened the discussion by saying: “I have heard the situation assessments and Mr. Hirsch’s opinions, and I do not accept them. We cannot continue with this current concept. The death penalty for terrorists is not revenge—it is justice.”

During the discussion, Ben-Gvir noted that he had received a request from the Prime Minister’s Office to cancel the debate, but he declined.