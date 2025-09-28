A staffer for Trump Administration official Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was assaulted and chased by a radical who shouted 'Free Palestine' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City last week, the New York Times reported.

On Thursday afternoon, Patricia Schuh, 62, allegedly shined a bright light in the face of Health and Human Services Secretary advisor Sara Kennedy - who is not related to RFK Jr. Schuh is accused of shouting 'Free Palestine,' pro-LGBTQ slogans, and of chasing Kennedy through the building and scratching her.

Kennedy fled into a bathroom in an attempt to escape her attacker, but Schuh followed her into the bathroom and allegedly inflicted the injury there.

Schuh was arrested and charged with assault and harassment. She is not eligible for bail.

“An HHS official was followed into a bathroom, recorded, physically assaulted and verbally accosted by a deranged leftist at the UN who somehow entered the venue past multiple layers of security,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told Fox News Digital following the assault. “Thankfully, the official is safe, and the lunatic was arrested, but this is part of a disturbing and dangerous set of failures by the UN after their sabotage of President Trump ahead of and during his speech.”

A spokesperson for RFK Jr.told the New York Post that Schuh was subjected to "a harrowing assault …at the hands of a pro-Hamas leftist radical at the United Nations."