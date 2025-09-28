Channel 12 News reporter Omri Maniv revealed on Saturday night that just two weeks before Hamas’s deadly attack on October 7, 2023, the Mossad issued a detailed position paper assessing that Hamas was not seeking a military confrontation with Israel.

The document stated, “It is evident that Hamas’s leadership in Gaza does not seek a military confrontation with Israel at this time, though it is not deterred from one should it be forced upon them.”

It further noted that “the broader interest of Hamas’s leadership in Gaza is to avoid escalation.”

In response to the report, the Mossad clarified: “The division of responsibilities among intelligence agencies, as defined by the political echelon since 2005, established, among other things, that the Mossad is not responsible for strategic warnings regarding military moves in the Palestinian arena. Consequently, the weight of the aforementioned document in decision-making processes was minimal to negligible. It should be noted that, in accordance with this definition, the Mossad did not operationally engage in the Gaza Strip - neither in intelligence gathering, agent operations, nor the execution of special operations.”