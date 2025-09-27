A 24-year-old Jewish man wearing a Star of David necklace was attacked yesterday (Friday) in Erfurt in the state of Thuringia, Germany.

According to police reports, shortly after 6:30 a.m. the attacker boarded streetcar line 3 at the Klinikum Erfurt stop. When he noticed the necklace on the young man's neck, he tried to drag him out of the tram and then kicked him several times.

The attacker got off at the Straße der Nationen stop, while the young man got off at Europaplatz, where the two met again. The attacker threatened him once more before fleeing the scene.

The German tabloid Bild published a description of the attacker, saying he is about 30 years old, of German appearance and with short blond hair. The attacker's height is about 185 cm.

Only last month, a troubling report from the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) was published showing that between January and March, there were 1,047 antisemitic crimes and incidents in Germany, including 27 cases of violence and 422 cases of incitement to hatred.