Former Knesset member Professor Aryeh Eldad criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, claiming he truly is uninterested in applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, and depends on US President Donald Trump's veto to get him out of it.

"Trump proved that he's a true friend of Netanyahu's and did him a great service. Netanyahu did not want, for even a moment, to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. He (Trump) told Netanyahu: 'Allow me, I'll take it on myself.' Now the Prime Minister has a perfect alibi when he gets home," Eldad told Radio 103FM.

He added sarcastically, "There was an argument at the National Security Council what was louder, the bombs in Yemen or Netanyahu's sigh of relief when he heard that Trump isn't allowing him to enact sovereignty."