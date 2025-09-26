The ancestral city of Hebron is taking on a holy atmosphere these days and is becoming the focus of the Jewish people's Selichot prayers. Head of the Hebron local council, Eyal Gelman, invites the general public to participate in the Selichot ceremonies that take place every evening in Ma’arat Hamachpelah (the Cave of the Patriarchs), when the entire city is filling up with thousands of Jews seeking to awaken the mercy of God in the run-up to Yom Kippur.

“There is no more special and moving place than Ma’arat Hamachpelah to connect with our roots - to our fathers and mothers - precisely in these days of soul-searching and spiritual renewal,” says Gelman.

Along with the Selichot stations, visitors can participate in special tours of Hebron's historical sites, including a visit to the new houses that were redeemed in the city.

אירוע התעוררות בחברון צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Two main events will be held as part of the Selichot events:

On Sunday, the main Selichot event for women, initiated by the Association of the Regenerators of the Jewish Settlement in Hebron. The event will be attended by Rebbetzin Yemima Mizrahi and singer Ruhama Ben-Yosef, along with heroic and special women. The event is expected to attract thousands of women from all over the country.

Want to take part in the special Teshuva event? Click here to register

On Monday, the main Selichot event will be held, founded by the Rishon LeZion Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu, zt"l, with the participation of the Chief Rabbis of Israel, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi Avraham Yitzhak Schwartz, Rabbi Yitzhak Barda, MKs, ministers and public figures.

Before the prayer, a special gathering will be held with the participation of Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu in singing with Rabbi Hillel Palai and Benny Landau.

Isaac Hall, which is closed most of the year, will be open on Monday during the Selichot ceremony.

Click here to register for transportation to the Selichot ceremony from Jerusalem

“Hebron is currently the beating heart of the Jewish people. In preparation for Yom Kippur, the privilege of praying here, next to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, and Sarah, Rebecca, Rachel and Leah, is a powerful experience that connects every Jew to his roots,” Gelman concludes.