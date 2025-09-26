In recent days, the Prime Minister’s Office reportedly requested that the IDF deploy loudspeakers at various locations inside the Gaza Strip so that residents there could hear Prime Minister Netanyahu’s address at the UN General Assembly.

According to a report by Channel 12, military sources said the request could pose an operational risk to soldiers, who would have to leave protective positions and safe zones to set up the equipment.

The sources noted that combat units are generally stationed in locations far from the Gazan population and typically have no direct contact with Hamas operatives, but the directive would require approaching high-risk areas.

Netanyahu is scheduled to deliver his speech at 4 pm Israel time. Both the Prime Minister’s Office and the IDF declined to comment.

In the current campaign, the IDF is making extensive use of fortified positions — temporary protected posts that allow prolonged presence in the field while minimizing exposure.