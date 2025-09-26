The Palestinian delegation to the UN has circulated an official letter to delegations in New York calling for them to join a coordinated boycott of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the UN General Assembly on Friday at 4:00 p.m. Israeli time, Walla reported.

According to the report, the letter asked delegations to "bring as many staff members as possible to the General Assembly hall and the guest gallery by 8:30 a.m."

According to the letter, as soon as the Assembly president announces Netanyahu's arrival at the podium, the delegations must leave the hall together. The Palestinians said that this move was intended to "send a clear message to Netanyahu and his government that no one is willing to be complicit in genocide, war crimes, and the illegal occupation."

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon responded: "After a week that included a flood of lies and incitement against Israel, the Palestinian representatives are planning another show at the UN and a scheduled departure of representatives from several countries at the beginning of the Prime Minister's speech. Today they approached those countries and asked to fill their places with junior representatives, only to see on camera that many representatives were leaving the hall. They have already developed a skill in producing cheap and pathetic shows. It will not help them, Israel's voice will be heard loudly and clearly at the UN. We will not be silent and we will not allow supporters of terror to hide the truth," Danon said.