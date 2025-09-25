The Grunis Committee, which reviews senior appointments, unanimously approved on Thursday the appointment of David Zini as director of the Shin Bet.

The decision follows a discussion on the matter and will be brought for final confirmation by the cabinet on Sunday. Upon cabinet approval, Zini will officially enter the position.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir congratulated the decision: "'May the year and its curses end and may the year and its blessings begin.' Success to the next Shin Bet Director."

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid commented: "The appointment of Major General Zini has been legally approved, and I wish him success in his critical role of safeguarding the security of Israel’s citizens."

He added: "The head of the Shin Bet is not an employee of the government, but of the State of Israel, and an important part of his role is to protect Israeli democracy. I hope and believe that Major General Zini, like his predecessors, will remain loyal to the State of Israel and its laws."

Earlier in the week, S. who was appointed as acting Shin Bet director following the resignation of Ronen Bar, concluded his term.