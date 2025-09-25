IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin provided an update on the progress of operations in the Gaza Strip, reporting that troops under the Southern Command continue to intensify pressure on the Hamas terrorist organization, with a focus on Gaza City. He emphasized that the IDF is advancing according to a structured and systematic plan to achieve the war’s objectives.

During his remarks, Defrin announced that two soldiers who fell in combat during the holiday were laid to rest: MAJ Shahar Netanal Bozaglo, company commander of Battalion 77, 7th Brigade, and SSGT Chalachew Shimon Demalash, soldier of Battalion 932, Nahal Brigade. He expressed the IDF’s solidarity with the bereaved families.

According to Defrin, five divisions are currently engaged in the Gaza Strip, three of which are focused on operations in Gaza City. Last night, troops from the 401st Brigade Combat Team conducted a raid on a Hamas compound, uncovering weapons and underground passages.

In addition, the IDF and ISA struck and eliminated the terrorist Wael Mutrieh in the Shati area. Mutrieh was a Nukhba platoon commander in Hamas’ Shati Battalion in the Gaza City area. Mutrieh took part in the infiltration of the Nahal Oz Outpost bomb shelter on October 7th, 2023, and throughout the war, was responsible for planning and carrying out terror attacks against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip.

Wael Samir Mutrieh IDF Spokesperson

Defrin reported that, as part of the second phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, the IDF has struck more than 2,000 terror targets across Gaza. He highlighted the Chief of the General Staff’s visit to Gaza yesterday, where he emphasized that ground operations are being conducted with the full range of IDF capabilities. The Israeli Air Force is supporting these efforts with approximately 200 strikes per day.

Alongside military operations, Defrin stressed that humanitarian efforts are continuing, with around 700,000 residents evacuated to the southern Strip for safety.

Turning to other arenas, Defrin confirmed that dozens of aircraft carried out strikes on military targets in Sana’a, Yemen, including the Houthi General Staff headquarters and intelligence facilities. This followed a UAV attack on Eilat yesterday, which wounded civilians. He noted that more than 98% of UAVs launched from Yemen toward Israel have been intercepted since the beginning of the war, and assured that Eilat remains safe, though he cautioned that “no defense is absolute.” He urged the public to continue following Home Front Command instructions.

Defrin also addressed the ongoing plight of the hostages, noting that 48 remain in Hamas’ tunnels. He recalled that the Chief of the General Staff met with hostage families before the holiday, reiterating the IDF’s commitment to bringing them home.

“The hostages are always at the forefront of our thoughts and at the heart of every operation we conduct,” Defrin concluded. “The IDF will continue to act with strength and responsibility until the war’s objectives are achieved: the return of the hostages and the dismantling of Hamas’ regime.”