Yemeni President Rashad Al-Alimi warned the United Nations General Assembly that the threat posed by the Houthi rebels in his country has increased over the years.

“The Houthi militias are no longer just a rebellious group in a barren region of the country; they have become a global terrorist organization, holding an advanced Iranian arsenal of ballistic missiles, drones, explosive boats and naval mines, cluster bombs, and other high-grade weaponry prohibited under international law," Al-Alimi said in his address to the General Assembly.

“This rogue group (the Houthis) operates drug trafficking networks, deploys advanced technology to disrupt communications, and is turning Yemen into a laboratory for testing the weapons of its supporters. These are not merely instruments of war, but a redesign of Iranian influence in the region," he added.

“Anyone who underestimates this militia today should imagine what will happen tomorrow when the Red Sea and maritime trade routes become permanent hostages in the hands of terror,” Al-Alimi said.