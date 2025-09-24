Paramount+ has acquired worldwide rights to RED ALERT, a four-part drama series depicting the true-life harrowing events of October 7, 2023. All four episodes of RED ALERT will premiere globally on Paramount+ and Keshet 12 in Israel on Tuesday, October 7, two years to the day of the historic terror attacks.

Created, written and directed by Lior Chefetz (The Stronghold, Sky Raiders) and produced by Keshet Media Group (Homeland, A Small Light) and Academy Award nominee Lawrence Bender (Pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds) with Green Productions (Cinema Sabaya, Menashe, Golda) and the IEF (Israel Entertainment Fund), RED ALERT portrays the largest and deadliest massacre in Israel’s history, when more than 1,200 concert-goers, families and individuals near the Gaza border were murdered and 250 kidnapped. Drawing from the true experiences of those who survived, the series weaves their courageous personal stories into a cinematic narrative of the devastating terrorist attack that turned southern Israel into a war zone, testing humanity and forging heroism through chaos.

David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount, stated: “RED ALERT highlights Paramount's continued commitment to storytelling through artistic excellence and accuracy. This critical series cinematically captures the horrific terrorism that stunned the world on October 7 with harrowing precision and inspires with these true-life stories of heroism and heartbreak. We thank Avi, Keshet, and Lawrence for trusting us with their vision.”

RED ALERT follows several civilians whose stories intertwine as they experienced the atrocities of October 7, including Bat Sheva (Rotem Sela), a mother forced to flee with her two daughters as her son is taken into Gaza; Ohad (Miki Leon), a father who becomes a tragic symbol of sacrifice as he fiercely protects his family; Ayoub (Hisham Suleiman), a grieving father who loses his wife and is forced to hide with his baby behind enemy lines; Nofar (Chen Amsalem), a Border Police officer caught in the massacre and injured while defending others, alongside colleague Liat (Rotem Abuhav); Kobi (Israel Atias), an anti-terrorism officer who runs directly into hell to save his wife; and Tali (Sara Vino), a devoted mother who transforms into an unlikely hero while searching for her injured son, Itamar (Nevo Katan).

Lawrence Bender, Executive Producer of RED ALERT and co-founder of Bender Brown Productions: “I’ve been fortunate to produce films that resonated with audiences worldwide, but RED ALERT is deeply personal. It tells the story of my own people, and of a day that changed everything. What makes it so powerful is that it isn’t just drama — it’s real. At a time when some are questioning or forgetting what happened, it felt vital to capture the truth with authenticity and cinematic power. The courage, the heartbreak, the resilience — I’m proud that, through Paramount, these stories will be seen and remembered around the world.”

Avi Nir, Executive Producer and CEO of Keshet Media Group: “The partnership with Paramount marks a significant milestone in fulfilling the vision of RED ALERT, which was born as a shared dream between Tel Aviv and Los Angeles. We are beyond grateful and proud that, through our deal with Paramount+, the series will now reach tens of millions of viewers around the globe, alongside its release in Israel. It is vital that the world bears witness to that horrific day —a day that has yet to end for so many of us. It is vital that we, and the world, come to know the people who became reluctant heroes in the face of horror and loss. Our deepest gratitude goes first and foremost to them, and now also to David Ellison and the Paramount team for their faith and determination.”

RED ALERT is co-created with Ruth Efroni and co-written by Kineret Peled and Idan Hubel. The series is produced by Green Productions (Golda) in partnership with Bender Brown Productions (Roswell) with the Jewish National Fund-USA Israel Entertainment Fund (IEF) for Keshet 12. Executive producers are Green Productions’ Maya Fischer, Shani Ettinger Sror, Roi Kurland, and Gal Greenspan; Bender Brown Productions' Lawrence Bender and Kevin Kelly Brown; Jordana Reuben Yechiel; Mika Rode; Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir; and Israel Entertainment Fund’s Nati Dinnar and Russel Robinson. Other funding partners include the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation and The Film & Media Collaborative: the Gesher Multicultural Film Fund, the Avi Chai Foundation and the Maimonides Fund.

Keshet International is the international distributor for Red Alert. Rick Rosen at WME brokered the deal.

All four episodes will be available beginning October 7.