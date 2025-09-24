IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir held a tour and situational assessment on Wednesday in southern Gaza City together with the commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor; the Head of the Manpower Directorate, MG Dado Bar-Kalifa; the commander of the 36th Division, BG Moran Omer; brigade commanders and additional commanders.

“We are operating in the Gaza Strip with a large number of troops, with a focus on striking Gaza City to create conditions for the release of the hostages and for Hamas' decisive defeat. The IDF strikes powerfully and precisely - all of its capabilities are at the disposal of the troops. We will continue a systematic and thorough advance, while ensuring compliance with all security rules,” Zamir stated.

He noted that most of Gaza's population has already left Gaza City, and that the IDF is moving them southward for their safety. "I call on Gazan residents: rise up and break away from Hamas - it is responsible for your suffering. The war and the suffering will end if Hamas releases the hostages and relinquishes its weapons," he declared.

Addressing the troops, the Chief of Staff stated, "You are the line of defense of the State of Israel. We will continue to defend our communities, serve as a buffer between the enemy and Israeli civilians, and engage in a just and moral war. Your achievements are great, and the righteousness of our cause is with us."

The Chief of Staff noted the bravery of MAJ Shahar Netanel Bozaglo, who was killed on the eve of the holiday: "Shahar left his home on October 7th, took command of a tank, and fought in the communities near the Gaza Strip. From then until his death, he fought bravely and with dedication for the security of the Israeli communities in the south and the entire State of Israel."

Additionally, the Chief of the General Staff told the troops: “There are nations in the world that hold a distorted view of reality and are exerting pressure on us, instead of on Hamas, after the horrific massacre committed against our people. On the Jewish New Year, we will bring security, defend, and prevail. This is a war between freedom and oppression. This is a war in which the IDF, our troops - you - are the line of defense for Israeli civilians and the Jewish people, but also for humanity and the free world, against terror, oppression, and brutality.”