President Donald Trump assured Arab leaders during a high-level meeting at the United Nations on Tuesday that Israel will not be permitted to enact sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, Politico reported, citing six people familiar with the discussion.

According to the report, two participants said Trump was unequivocal, emphasizing that Israel would not be allowed to absorb the territory, which is under the control of the Palestinian Authority. Axios journalist Barak Ravid confirmed through a source present at the meeting that Trump explicitly told Arab and Muslim leaders he would block Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from pursuing such a move.

Despite Trump’s assurance, Politico noted that no ceasefire to end Israel’s nearly two-year war against Hamas appeared imminent. Sources also indicated that the administration circulated a white paper outlining a broader plan, addressing governance and security issues in a postwar scenario.

Before the meeting, Trump described the gathering with leaders from eight Arab nations as his “most important” of the day. However, he left without making public remarks, and no official readout has been released.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later described the session as “fruitful” in an interview with Fox News, though he provided no further details. Erdogan is scheduled to meet Trump again at the White House on Thursday.

Arab leaders entered the meeting with concerns that any Israeli action in Judea and Samaria could jeopardize the Abraham Accords, Politico said. The accords, a hallmark of Trump’s first term, normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to depart for the United States at 3:00 a.m. (Israel time) between Wednesday and Thursday. He will address the UN General Assembly on Friday at 9:00 a.m. EST (4:00 p.m. Israel time).