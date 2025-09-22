Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today (Monday) with Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, and members of the General Staff Forum at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv.

"We are in a struggle where we are overcoming our enemies, and we need to destroy the Iranian axis, and we have the power to do so. This is what lies ahead of us in the coming year, which could be a historic year for the security of Israel," Netanyahu said.

He continued, "I want to salute the tremendous effort you are making, the great successes you have achieved, the immense sacrifice, and the tremendous courage of this generation, which many had eulogized and dismissed its commitment and its fighting ability. It has proven to be an incredible generation that has sacrificed through painful battles."

Netanyahu emphasized, "I want to say again that we are determined to achieve all of our war objectives; not only in Gaza, not only in completing the destruction of Hamas and the release of our hostages, ensuring that Gaza will no longer be a threat to Israel, but also in other arenas, to open opportunities for security, victory, and peace. This requires, in my view, two fundamental qualities: unity in times of trial, and determination at all times. So let this be a year of security, victory, and unity. A good year."