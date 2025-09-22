As Rosh Hashanah approaches, it’s crucial to understand how we stand before G-d as individuals and as a nation. This will prepare us for the avodah needed to prepare for the Day of Judgement.

Learning from the Singular and Plural Tochacha

The Ohr HaChaim (Devarim 28:63) has two powerful questions that relate to last week’s parsha—Ki Tavo. Ki Tavo along with Bechukotai contains the tochacha with the blessings and curses. There are two key differences, however, between the two parshiot. In Bechukotai, it’s in plural form directed at all of Bnei Yisrael. Additionally, at the end of the curses, nechama, comfort is inserted. But Ki Tavo is said towards the individual and there’s no comfort inserted at the end.

The Ohr Hachaim explains that because Bechukotai is related to Bnei Yisrael as a whole, there will always be comfort, because the nation will never be annihilated. Our covenant with G-d will never be cut, we are his chosen nation. However, in Ki Tavo, when curses against the individual are enumerated, there is no comfort at the end because the individual is in a precarious state. If he goes astray, he risks being cut off.

Relating it to Rosh Hashanah

The Gemara (Rosh Hashanah 18a) brings down three opinions on how everyone is judged: like lambs one by one, as if going through narrow pass, or being reviewed one by one. Later, another opinion holds, “The Creator sees their hearts together and considers all their deeds with a single scan.”

Here we have a dichotomy of two opinions on understanding whether judgment is on the individual or on the nation. We can suggest that two judgments exist: of the individual and of the nation. As individuals, we are being scanned carefully and deliberately by G-d, but as a tzibbur, we are being judged together, where the actions of everyone are taken into consideration as a whole.

We must be ready for both judgments but understand that as being part of the nation of Israel, we have the merit of being G-d’s chosen nation that will not be cut off, and that as a group, with a mixture of tzaddikim, beinonim and, reshaim, we have inherent merits.

Rabbi Eli Mansour explains that this is why it’s so important to be connected to activities of the tzibbur. For instance, if one is part of a learning group, he is now judged collectively and has all the merits of the group, no matter his own contribution or spiritual stature.

Kedusha’s Role

There are many manifestations and references to kedusha in the Torah. Many can be interpreted to be directed at the individual and others at the klal. For instance, when the Torah says (Vayikra 19:2) “Kedoshim tihyu,” it may be said to be aimed at the individual, where according to Rashi it means separation, while the Ramban understands it as a directive to act righteously even within what is permitted. However, there is also kedusha that can only exist in the tzibbur. For instance, to say kedusha, ten people are required. This already gives one an advantage by davening with a minyan, because G-d is judging the klal as a whole, without examining the individual’s shortcomings. However, when one davens alone, G-d examines the heart and deeds as an individual. That’s a difficult test to pass.

But even more than that, it’s astonishing that part of the source of the fact that ten people bring kedusha is from the spies who were considered a congregation. From the spies, who brought destruction, we learn about the power of ten. This highlights the power of the tzibbur, which is derived from the most unlikely of sources. This is why on Sukkot, one of the species represents the evil doer, the rasha. Because the rasha is part of the group, and he can gain merits as well. Therefore, we need to be mekarev him, reach out to him, so the participants in the group will be on an even higher spiritual level.

Our Mission

We all want to be tzaddikim and be sealed for life. And, as the Rambam says, if we do one mitzvah, we can tip the scale for the entire world, showing the power of the individual. But we also want to make sure we’re part of the group, the klal, where we have many more ways to prevail in judgment. The nation of Israel is beloved to G-d and will not be cut off. We want to be part of that nation and unify as one to bring the geulah.