The IDF has confirmed that haredi draft evaders who were recently arrested by the military police will be released from prison early in honor of Rosh Hashanah [the Jewish New Year].

This is a regular holiday amnesty plan in the army, under which soldiers who are imprisoned are released a few days early in honor of the holidays.

The IDF stated that the army's enforcement agencies have the authority to order the early release of soldiers who are in custody or in prison, provided that the conditions set forth in the regulations are met, "this authority has been used for many years in an equal and uniform manner, and the claim that this is a unique initiative to release haredi draft evaders is baseless."

It was also stated that in practice, of all those eligible for early release for the holiday, only a few belong to the haredi sector, and they are included in the general plan, just like the rest of the population. "These are IDF regulations that have been implemented and are being implemented continuously, without any interference or influence from the political echelon," it said.

Despite the clarifications, the announcement caused a stir online. Military correspondent Doron Kadosh wrote: "And yet, even if the move has indeed been made for years, and even if it was equitable and not just for the haredi - does anyone in the IDF think that these days, when more than 100,000 reservists will not be spending the upcoming holidays at home, and when tens of thousands of regular, permanent and reserve soldiers are in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Judea and Samaria and all over our borders - it is reasonable to release draft evaders, from any sector, who chose to evade military service?!"

According to him, "These days, this is completely flawed judgment. A decision that is a disgrace and a huge stain on the IDF and everyone who made the decision."